Lauderdale County corrections officer, capital murder suspect missing

Casey Cole White

A corrections officer for the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office and a capital murder suspect are missing, according to Sheriff Rick Singleton.

Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White and inmate Casey Cole White, who are not related, left the detention center at about 9:30 a.m. Friday, bound for the courthouse, and they have not been seen since.

Singleton said anyone who spots them should contact 911 immediately, and should not approach them.

Vicki White, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office employee

Authorities found the vehicle in which they left the detention center in the parking lot of a Lauderdale County shopping center.

"Investigators are currently attempting to locate any video that may tell us more about what we're dealing with," Singleton said in a press release. "The fact that the two are missing was not realized until approximately 3:30 p.m. this date (Friday)."

The News Courier reported in April 2019 that Casey White had been sentenced to 75 years in prison after his conviction for two counts of first-degree kidnapping and attempted murder. He was accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping her two roommates. He also was convicted of first-degree robbery, first-degree and third-degree burglary, burglary of a vehicle, animal cruelty for shooting a dog and attempting to elude.

He faced capital murder charges in the 2015 murder-for-hire slaying of Connie Ridgeway. She was found dead in her Meadowland Apartments home. Charges in the case were brought in September 2020, WAFF TV reported.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Lauderdale County CO and the capital murder suspect are missing