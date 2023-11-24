Lauderdale County deputy wounded in exchange of gunfire with possible suspect in killing

MERIDIAN, Miss. — A Mississippi sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded Friday as officers exchanged gunfire with a possible suspect in a killing that occurred hours earlier, the state Department of Public Safety said.

The person who shot the Lauderdale County deputy was arrested, and the deputy was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, the department said in a statement.

The department did not release names.

Coroner Clayton Cobler told WTOK-TV that one person died after being shot several times late Thursday or early Friday at a home in Meridian.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining the shooting of the deputy, as it does with all shootings involving law enforcement officers in the state.

