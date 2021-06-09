Lauderdale County woman charged with arson

Jun. 9—A Lauderdale County woman was charged with arson after allegedly setting her home on fire.

Francie M. Walk, 59, was arrested after a fire at her residence on Wednesday, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.

Calhoun said around 6:30 a.m. on the 10800 block of Highway 495, fire officials were called about a structure fire. After officials arrived at the scene, the sheriff's department's arson investigator was contacted.

Officials then determined the fire was arson, he said. Walk is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $2,500 bond.