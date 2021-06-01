Lauderdale DA: Molotov cocktail, gunfire preceded machete attack

Bernie Delinski, The Decatur Daily, Ala.
Jun. 1—FLORENCE — An Underwood man charged with six counts of attempted murder after allegedly attacking his three children and his brother with a machete on Wednesday will remain in jail without bond.

Kyle Seeley, 34, returned to the Lauderdale County Detention Center following Friday morning's initial appearance before Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Will Powell.

During the appearance, Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly presented the judge with a motion his office had filed that morning requesting no bond for Seeley.

Connolly stated in the motion that Seeley had launched a Molotov cocktail into his parents' home on Kelley Road in the Underwood community and fired shots at his parents.

"He severely injured his brother by cutting him with a machete," the request stated. "He then turned his sights on his own children and wounded each of the children in front of each other. The terror and trauma suffered by the children cannot be overstated."

After attacking his family, Seeley then holed up in a shed behind his parents' home for at least three hours, authorities said. Seeley tried to run from the shed after law enforcement fired tear gas into the shed.

He was detained about 25 yards away from the shed with the help of police dogs, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.

Seeley will remain in jail on a bond revocation from prior third-degree escape and third-degree burglary cases, officials said.

He is set to have a bond hearing on Aug. 30.

Connolly asserted in the motion that Seeley poses "a real and present danger to others and to the public at large."

Seeley's court-appointed attorney Jon McGee told the judge he plans to request a mental evaluation for Seeley.

McGee was appointed to defend Seeley because he was his attorney in previous cases.

"This is a tragic situation," McGee said after the initial appearance. "My thoughts and prayers go out to the family, especially the children."

Each count of attempted murder is for each member of his family he attacked on Wednesday.

Two children remain in Children's Hospital in Birmingham, while the third has been released from North Alabama Medical Center, officials said.

The brother remains at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

Connolly told the judge he would like to try to present the case to a Lauderdale County grand jury during its next session, which is the week of June 14.

bernie.delinski@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5739. Twitter @TD_BDelinski

