Lauderdale murder suspect being held in Limestone

Apr. 11—Russell Reatherford, 27, of Sheffield, who was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury on March 21 for felony murder, is now being held in the Limestone County Detention Center.

Reatherford is facing multiple charges stemming from the February 14, 2023, death of his then cellmate Harley James Coyer, 27, of Sheffield. Toxicology reports show that Coyer's death was caused by a lethal amount of fentanyl. Investigators believe Reatherford supplied Coyer with the drug.

Reatherford is charged with felony murder, unlawful distribution of controlled substance, and second-degree promote prison contraband.