Lauderhill man found guilty of murdering neighbor whose body was never found

A Lauderhill man was found guilty Friday of murdering his neighbor, who disappeared from his driveway in September 2016 and has not been seen since.

Police followed a trail of blood from victim Adrian Curry’s driveway to the rear of Edward Lee Taylor’s residence. They looked for Curry but didn’t find him, according to court records. What they did find was surveillance footage from a neighbor’s house showing Taylor leaving the area in a blue Ford pickup truck with a cover over the truck bed.

When Taylor returned six hours later, the cover was gone.

DNA experts testified that the blood on the driveway matched the blood in Taylor’s pickup. And while the body was never found, prosecutors felt they had enough evidence to show Taylor killed his neighbor.

The two had fought before, according to police. At the time of Curry’s disappearance, Taylor was set to go on trial for allegedly stabbing Curry in an argument over parking rights in August 2014. Taylor was later acquitted of that charge.

The jury deliberated for most of Friday before returning its guilty verdict. Information about sentencing was not available, but a first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence.

The verdict brought an end to the second murder trial this week featuring a missing victim. On Wednesday, a judge declared a mistrial in the case of Joseph Traeger, who confessed to stabbing his estranged wife in 2018 during an argument about reuniting. That trial has been rescheduled for a status hearing in January.

