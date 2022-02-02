A Lauderhill police officer is accused of trying to coerce a homeless woman for sex

A Lauderhill police officer is facing charges of battery and unlawful compensation after an investigation concluded he tried to coerce a homeless woman for oral sex while on duty.

Jamar Lee, who was arrested last month for the crimes police say he committed nearly two years ago, also “met multiple women on calls for service and used a second cell phone to contact them in attempts to arrange sexual encounters,” court records show.

In a statement sent Tuesday night, the city of Lauderhill said the 28-year-old officer with fewer than two years on the force has been suspended without pay since the charges were filed last October. Lee was suspended with pay shortly after police received the complaint, according to the city.

“Now that Lee has been charged criminally and arrested, the city intends to swiftly conclude its administrative investigation into the incident and to take appropriate employment action against Lee,” the city said.

Johnny McCray Jr., Lee’s attorney, told the Herald that his client says he is innocent.

“We believe that once this matter goes to trial, he will not only be acquitted, but he will also be vindicated,” McCray said Tuesday afternoon.

The news about the charges filed was first reported by the Sun Sentinel.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 25, 2020, police say Lee was on patrol in the city when he saw a woman sitting in a parked car located in the drive-thru of a closed Dunkin’ Donuts at 1599 N. SR 7. The woman has not been named by police.

Police said that after the woman told Lee she was homeless, Lee instructed her to follow his marked police vehicle to another location — the rear alley of 4093 Northwest 16 Street — because he needed to consult with other officers.

But once they arrived to the destination, the woman told police, the alley was dark and that there were no other police officers.

At that point, Lee told the woman to get out of the car and complimented the look of her body while making “sexually suggestive comments,” a police report says.

The report said that Lee began to touch the woman against her will by stroking her hand and brushing down the side of her body. When the woman said she felt uncomfortable and suggested they move from the alley, police say Lee told her: “What are you going to do for me if I let you go?”

While resting the palm of his hands on his gun, police say, Lee told the woman to touch his penis. Not wanting to get in trouble, she grabbed it on the outside of his uniform, according to police.

After the woman let go, police say, Lee told her that he would give her a place to stay and money if she remained quiet, and he also told told her that he wanted her to perform oral sex on him.

Then Lee instructed the woman to drive to a third location after they heard a noise, according to the report.

As the woman followed Lee in her vehicle toward a third location, police say, she turned in the opposite direction and drove to her boyfriend’s residence where she called police to report what happened.

Police say video surveillance and police vehicle GPS data verified that Lee met with the woman at the Dunkin’ Donuts and at the alley before driving from the area.

“Throughout the incident, the defendant failed to advise dispatch of his contact with the victim and also failed to activate his body worn camera,” according to the report.

Lee’s next court hearing is April 14.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of a crime that includes Lee or any other person, you may contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700.