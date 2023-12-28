Laugh Factory pays tribute to comedian Tom Smothers
Laugh Factory paid tribute to the legendary comedian Tom Smothers after he died. Tom Wait reports.
Apple's warnings in late October that Indian journalists and opposition figures may have been targeted by state-sponsored attacks prompted a forceful counterattack from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Officials publicly doubted Apple's findings and announced a probe into device security. Behind closed doors, senior officials from Modi's administration went further, demanding Apple soften the political impact of the warnings, Washington Post reports.
Kohl was beloved in his native Wisconsin for saving the Bucks from leaving the state with his $18 million purchase of the team from Jim Fitzgerald in 1985.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see the NFL keep its Christmas Day games in the years to come.
The New York Times is suing OpenAI and its close collaborator (and investor), Microsoft, for allegedly violating copyright law by training generative AI models on Times' content. In the lawsuit, filed in the Federal District Court in Manhattan, The Times contends that millions of its articles were used to train AI models, including those underpinning OpenAI's ultra-popular ChatGPT and Microsoft's Copilot, without its consent. The Times is calling for OpenAI and Microsoft to "destroy" models and training data containing the offending material and to be held responsible for "billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages" related to the "unlawful copying and use of The Times’s uniquely valuable works."
A federal appeals court in Washington D.C. has allowed Apple to continue importing the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models on Wednesday.
Reviewing the 2024 Forester, which carries over unchanged. There's a new model coming next year.
The Tesla Model Y is reportedly up for a refresh in 2024, according to a report from Bloomberg.
As a fan since 2015, I can say that working out has become — dare I say — fun!
National Amusements, CBS and Paramount’s parent company, confirmed a year-old hack this month affecting 82,128 people. TechCrunch first reported on the breach, revealed in a company legal filing with Maine’s Attorney General under a 2005 state digital privacy law.
Apple oracle Ming-Chi Kuo offered an early holiday gift on December 24, narrowing down what he believes will be a “late-January/early-February” release date for the system. The analyst says that the first wave of Vision Pros are being shipped to Apple in about a month, with total shipments numbering around 500,000 for the full year. About a month after the device was revealed, reports suggested that Apple has scaled back expectations from around one million to “fewer than 400,000.”
Don't miss the ridiculous discount on this powerful sucker with over 165,000 fans.
On December 22, Stellantis' built the final Charger, a Destroyer Gray Scat Pack Widebody, and the final Challenger, an SRT Demon 170 in Pitch Black.
The Ravens made the statement of the NFL season on Monday night.
The Knicks star shakes off the criticism and showcases the fruit of his hard work with 38 points and six assists in a 129-122 win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
Denver reportedly hopes to re-sign Jackson to the practice squad if he clears waivers.
Jorge Martin breaks down how Tampa Bay's top wide receiver just might be the biggest draft-day steal at the position and possibly a league winner.
GM's issued a stop-sale for the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer to resolve software issues that are mucking up the infotainment and charging experience.
We made a list, we checked it twice. Here's where all your favorite Christmas movies are streaming.
The Mondavi wine heir talked to Yahoo Finance about preserving the business his grandfather built.
Wilder waited too long to make his move and it cost him the bout.