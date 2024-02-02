Go on and laugh now, Ron DeSantis haters. He'll get the last laugh - from the White House.

If you hate Gov. Ron DeSantis, I’m sorry to be the one who breaks this to you:

He’s not going anywhere.

Jake Hoffman

Whether you’re a liberal who thinks he’s ruined Florida or a Trump loyalist who will never forgive him for challenging former President Donald Trump, you had better accept the fact that Ron DeSantis still has tons of momentum and lots of time left in politics.

If you don’t believe me, consider this:

At age 45, DeSantis is the same age that current President Joe Biden was when he first ran for the presidency in 1987. At that time, Biden supported legislation against gay marriage and was skeptical about abortion rights – and he eventually left the race because of a plagiarism scandal.

If Biden can come back from that, DeSantis can come back from a second-place finish in Iowa.

As a young and successful governor with an impressive track record of conservative polices, DeSantis' political future is hardly as bleak as some pundits want to make it out to be.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis laughs while making a presidential campaign appearance with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. DeSantis ended his presidential campaign after finishing second in the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses.

DeSantis has promptly gone right back to work as our accomplished governor, and I don’t believe the Republican Party will wait nearly 35 years – like the Democratic Party did with the now-bumbling, octogenarian Biden – to make him its preferred nominee for higher office.

DeSantis didn't forget Florida

First, however, it's important to dispel the lazy narrative that DeSantis “hasn’t been governing Florida” while running for president.

The fact is Florida enjoyed extremely productive legislative sessions prior to DeSantis' presidential campaign – and it is currently holding another session that will produce even more aggressive conservative policies that were crafted with guidance from the governor during his candidacy.

The bottom line is the state of Florida did not go into freefall during the seven months DeSantis was on the campaign trail, even if you think he could have waved a magic wand to solve the property insurance crisis. (And even on that issue the critics have conveniently forgotten that DeSantis dedicated an entire special session to the insurance crisis before announcing his presidential run.)

So if you really think DeSantis is incapable of ever capturing the presidency, you're simply rejecting reality. And, while we're at it, here are some more realities that the DeSantis haters need to face:

DeSantis, along with Trump, still enjoys 95%-plus approval ratings among the GOP base – and especially with young Republicans like those in our group, the Tampa Bay Young Republicans.

Hundreds of thousands of people moved to Florida because of DeSantis and his proactive policies during the COVID pandemic, and they will always remember who helped them find a safe haven after they decided to uproot their lives.

While there is a small subset of diehard Trump loyalists who will never forgive DeSantis for running against Trump in 2024, the vast majority of Trump supporters will gladly vote for DeSantis in a future election without Trump on the ballot.

Trump has already moved to erase any lingering tensions with DeSantis; for example, Trump immediately dropped his “DeSanctimonious” nickname for DeSantis once the governor withdrew from the race.

Republicans united to support Trump

Donald Trump is a generation political force of nature who has now become a martyr for conservatives. In fact, even I – a diehard DeSantis supporter who wanted him to run for president well before he actually did so – have been drawn to support Trump because of the unconstitutional warfare that is being waged against him.

And I'm not alone.

The truth is Republicans were always likely to rally around an under-attack former president and, in hindsight, DeSantis and his team probably should have sensed that. At the end of the day, the American people do not want to see Trump taken down by whacko liberal judges (who want to financially destroy him) and leftist district attorneys (who want to politically damage him).

If nothing else, however, running for president has given DeSantis a much-higher national presence. And that's sure to make him the Republican frontrunner in any national election held during the eventual post-Trump era.

DeSantis has made Florida better

The landscape of Florida politics has changed forever since Desantis’ election in 2018 and reelection in 2022. He has worked to redraw our congressional districts, a long-overdue process that has been largely overlooked He has taken steps to ensure that elections are more secure in our state. And he has removed local officials who were carrying out their jobs more like political activists than elected prosecutors.

All of these wise steps, and many more, have dramatically increased Republican support in Florida to the point where it may be a decade – if not longer – before any Democrat wins another statewide election. That's how transformative Ron DeSantis has been as a governor, and it hints at the game-changing impact he is still capable of making as a president.

So if you’ve been celebrating that DeSantis won't be inaugurated as our 47th president next year, I would advise you not to break out the good champagne just yet.

Ron DeSantis is still going to be an effective governor of Florida for now – and he still has a very good chance of becoming a great president of the United States in the future.

Jake Hoffman is executive director of the Tampa Bay Young Republicans and the CEO of Invasion Digital Media.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Ron Desantis' critics can laugh now, but he'll laugh last as president