‘Who’s laughing now?’ Here’s why Marc Anthony just posted a giant billboard in Hialeah

Revenge is a dish best served cold.

Or in Marc Anthony’s case, on a billboard.

The salsa singer did not take kindly at being pranked by radio personality Enrique Santos who recently Facetimed the salsa star last week while he was in bed.

In the Insta video (which contains explicit content so we won’t share here), Santos calls Anthony and says, “Bro, I can’t talk right now, I’m really busy.”

Anthony, bare chested with bed head, looks duly confused. “Hunh? Then why the f--k you call me?”

Santos hangs up.

Not cool, bro.

So Anthony got him back.

A few alert local drivers just noticed a giant sign with Santos’ cell phone number, 786-774-2777, clearly displayed on a local highway in Hialeah. Underneath the number: “Who’s laughing now?”

Only in Dade posted a picture of it on Tuesday: “@marcanthony with a little payback!”

A few hours later, Santos feigned shock that his pal would do such a thing.

“My cell?!” read his Instagram caption’s post, next to the screenshot of a text exchange informing him of the display.

“Oof, Marc Anthony got you back good,” wrote the person in the chat.

Santos added laughing emojis so we are sure all is forgiven.

Call the number, and it goes straight to voicemail and says the mailbox is full, so we couldn’t leave a message to inquire about how the iHeartRadio personality is dealing.

Anthony recently told radio host Mikey J that Santos’ prank was “stupid” and that he took action: “Enrique, if you’re watching. There’s no chance of that s--t ever happening again. You got blocked.”

The blocking has now escalated to the giant billboard a la Mayor Suarez’s message to the tech bros who have expressed interest in our area.

Anthony has not taken credit for this latest prank, but we have a hunch he did it. Or maybe it was his famous ex, JLo?

Your move, Enrique.