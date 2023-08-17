‘Laughter and smile will be forever missed’: Fundraiser for Wichita girl killed by school bus

A fundraiser has been set up to help cover funeral costs for the 8-year-old girl who died after being hit by a school bus Wednesday morning in south Wichita.

Harmoney Marie Harper died at the scene.

The accident was reported at 7:18 a.m. in the 3000 block of East Locust, in the Oaklawn neighborhood.

Harmoney, an elementary student in the Derby school district, was running to wait on her bus with her brother and ran between two cars when she was hit, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said it is still investigating whether speed was a factor but “no charges are anticipated at this time.”

Harmoney loved school and was the best big sister, an aunt said in a message.

Derby schools started this week.

The GoFundMe asked for “prayers and encouraging words” from anyone unable to make a donation. The family is on a fixed income, the fundraiser says.

“Harmoney’s laughter and smile will be forever missed,” the fundraiser says.

The fundraiser can be found at rb.gy/k2k34.