It's launch day! Everything you need to know about ULA's Atlas V launch from Cape Canaveral

It's launch day again!

United Launch Alliance teams at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station are working toward the Saturday morning launch of an Atlas V rocket with a secretive payload for the Space Force and National Reconnaissance Office.

Liftoff of the NROL-107 mission is slated for 8:51 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 41. Weather conditions for liftoff were last projected to be 85% "go" by the Space Force.

ULA NROL-107/SILENTBARKER liftoff

What you need to know: ULA Atlas V launch Saturday

The national security mission, dubbed SILENTBARKER/NROL-107, is a joint effort between the U.S. Space Force and the National Reconnaissance Office. The payloads are part of the Space Force's Silent Barker satellite constellation network intended to provide space situational awareness, orbital surveillance, and tracking.

The 196-foot Atlas V is the most powerful configuration in ULA's fleet, outfitted with five side-mounted solid rocket boosters to send the secretive payload directly to geosynchronous orbit about 24,000 miles above the Earth.

"This is our "Bruiser" configuration of the Atlas," ULA CEO Tory Bruno said. "When you hear "4, 3, 2, 1, ignition," do not blink because it will leap off the pad."

If schedules hold, this would become the Space Coast's 48th launch this year.

Weather conditions look great for liftoff Saturday:

"Launch weather conditions generally look favorable in the morning hours, with light southerly flow and most of the diurnal shower/storm activity focused over the Atlantic waters," forecasters with the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron said Friday.

Forecasters last projected an 85% chance of "go" conditions for liftoff Saturday morning.

"The primary concern is the small risk of a Cumulus Cloud Rule violation from a coastal shower," forecasters said. "The weather pattern looks very similar for the backup day Sunday morning, with the same concerns and probability of violation."

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket and SILENTBARKER/NROL-107 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and United States Space Force sit on the pad at Space Launch Complex 41 (SLC-41) at Cape Canaveral.

Everything you need to know:

The SILENTBARKER/NROL-107 mission is United Launch Alliance's second launch this year.

The 196-foot Atlas V rocket is outfitted with five side-mounted solid rocket boosters.

The rocket will fly on an easterly trajectory over the Atlantic Ocean.

The Atlas V is fully expendable, meaning there are no landing or recovery efforts with this mission or sonic booms.

Weather for liftoff on Saturday is projected to be 85% "go."

If it launches on time, this will be the Space Coast's 48th launch this year.

More SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink missions are expected to be launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station next week, but the company hasn't yet announced when the next mission is targeted to liftoff. For the latest schedule updates, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

