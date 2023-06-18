It's launch day! Ten things you need to know about SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch on Father's Day

It's launch day!

SpaceX teams at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station are on track to launch a Falcon 9 rocket with a communications satellite for the Indonesian government this evening. Follow FLORIDA TODAY's Space Team live launch coverage beginning 90 minutes before liftoff.

Here's everything you need to know:

Liftoff is set for 6:04 p.m. EDT on Sunday, June 18.

Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Launch Complex 40 will host.

The launch window extends nearly three hours from 6:04 p.m. to 9:02 p.m. EDT.

Forecasters predict a 60% chance of "go" weather conditions at the opening of the launch window, which improves to 75% "go" by the close.

The payload is the Satria-1 communications satellite for the Indonesian satellite operator PSN and the Indonesian government.

The 230-foot Falcon 9 rocket will fly on an easterly trajectory over the Atlantic Ocean.

Rocket launch schedule: Upcoming Florida launches and landings

NASA's Artemis: Space seeks more inclusion, embracing women on journey back to moon

If it launches on time, it will mark the Space Coast's 30th launch this year.

No local sonic booms with this launch.

The 130-foot first-stage booster will target a drone ship landing in the Atlantic Ocean about eight minutes after liftoff.

This mission features a smaller no-fly zone issued by the Federal Aviation Administration to help decrease delays for commercial flights, an effort which began back in April.

This graphic depicts newly altered no-fly zones to the northeast of Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Kennedy Space Center in Florida, designated by the Federal Aviation Administration for most rocket launches. The reduction in closed air space is designed to reduce delays for commercial flights in and out of central Florida by upwards of 300 minutes and 1,500 miles.

For the latest, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Contact Jamie Groh at JGroh@floridatoday.com and follow her on Twitter at @AlteredJamie.

Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Everything you need to know about Father's Day SpaceX Falcon 9 launch