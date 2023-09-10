It's launch day! ULA targeting Sunday morning for Atlas V launch from Cape Canaveral

It's launch day again!

After a scrub early Saturday morning due to "an issue found during a prelaunch ordnance circuit continuity check," United Launch Alliance teams at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station are working toward Sunday morning launch of an Atlas V rocket with a secretive payload for the Space Force and National Reconnaissance Office, a delay of 24 hours.

Liftoff on Sunday of the NROL-107 mission is slated for 8:47 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 41. Weather conditions for liftoff were last projected to be 90% "go" by the Space Force.

ULA NROL-107/SILENTBARKER liftoff

What you need to know: ULA targeting Sunday for liftoff

The national security mission, dubbed SILENTBARKER/NROL-107, is a joint effort between the U.S. Space Force and the National Reconnaissance Office. The payloads are part of the Space Force's Silent Barker satellite constellation network intended to provide space situational awareness, orbital surveillance, and tracking.

The 196-foot Atlas V is the most powerful configuration in ULA's fleet, outfitted with five side-mounted solid rocket boosters to send the secretive payload directly to geosynchronous orbit about 24,000 miles above the Earth.

"This is our "Bruiser" configuration of the Atlas," ULA CEO Tory Bruno said. "When you hear "4, 3, 2, 1, ignition," do not blink because it will leap off the pad."

Liftoff is set for 8:47 a.m. EDT on Sunday from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. If schedules hold, this would become the Space Coast's 48th launch this year.

Weather conditions look great for liftoff Sunday:

"Launch weather conditions generally look favorable in the morning hours, with light southerlyflow and most of the diurnal shower/storm activity focused over the Atlantic waters," forecasters said Saturday. "The primary concern is the small risk of a Cumulus Cloud Rule violation from a coastal shower.

Forecasters last projected a 90% chance of "go" conditions for liftoff Sunday morning.

"The weather pattern looks very similar for the backup day Monday morning, with again the relatively small risk of a Cumulus Cloud Rule violation," forecasters said.

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket and SILENTBARKER/NROL-107 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and United States Space Force sit on the pad at Space Launch Complex 41 (SLC-41) at Cape Canaveral.

Everything you need to know:

The NROL-107 mission is slated for liftoff at 8:47 a.m. EDT on Sunday.

Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station will host.

The SILENTBARKER/NROL-107 mission is United Launch Alliance's second launch this year.

The payloads are part of the Space Force's Silent Barker satellite constellation network intended to provide space situational awareness, orbital surveillance, and tracking.

The 196-foot Atlas V rocket is outfitted with five side-mounted solid rocket boosters.

The rocket will fly on an easterly trajectory over the Atlantic Ocean.

The Atlas V is fully expendable, meaning there are no landing or recovery efforts with this mission or sonic booms.

Weather for liftoff on Sunday is projected to be 90% "go."

If it launches on time, this will be the Space Coast's 48th launch this year.

