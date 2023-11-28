'Launch at your own risk': All floating launches unusable at Lake Marburg due to low water

All boat launch docks at Codorus State Park have been rendered unusable due to low water levels, the park said in a news release.

"Launch at your own risk," the park warned, with all boat launches being pulled back by park officials until the water level rises.

Those who still want to launch on Lake Marburg should check the ramps before they use them, the post stated, and should always remain on the concrete pads. Beyond the concrete, muddy conditions may exist, it said.

The Hoff Road launch is rendered unusable during low water levels at Codorus State Park, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Heidelberg Township.

The park previously said that as of Nov. 1, the lake was down 12.6 feet below average. At that point, several launches remained usable. It's unclear how much further the lake has dropped since the start of November.

"The lack of significant rain or snow, for many months, has drastically lowered the lake," that release said.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website, Lake Marburg has previously dropped up to 22 feet.

Meanwhile, Hanover Borough water customers in the surrounding area remain under a mandatory water conservation notice, which began on Nov. 20.

Harrison Jones is the Hanover reporter for the Evening Sun. Contact him at hjones@gannett.com.

More: Several launches unusable, history exposed during low water levels at Codorus State Park

Related: Hanover Borough announces mandatory water conservation

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: 'Launch at your own risk,' all launches unusable at Lake Marburg