Is there a launch today? Upcoming rocket launch schedule for SpaceX, NASA in Florida

Florida's Space Coast is the home of NASA's Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, where a record-breaking 72 orbital launches took flight last year.

After seven rockets lifted off in January, officials now expect the 2024 total to reach an unprecedented 111 launches, led by SpaceX. The company's Starlink internet-satellite constellation missions will comprise the bulk of that total.

Following are the latest missions coming up from the Cape. All launches are listed in Eastern Standard Time. Be aware: Dates and times are routinely subject to change for a variety of reasons.

Tuesday, February 6: NASA PACE spacecraft

Members of the media get a closer look at NASA’s PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud ocean Ecosystem) satellite at Astrotech in Titusville, FL January 3, 2024. The satellite is scheduled to launch no earlier than Feb. 6 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

Mission: NASA's PACE observatory — an acronym for Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem — will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and gather "immense quantities of data" on the chemical composition, movement and interaction of airborne particles and clouds by scanning Earth with polarimeters every two days.

Launch: 1:33 a.m.

Location: Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Mid-February: NASA Intuitive Machines lunar lander

The Nova-C lunar lander is seen in the high bay of Intuitive Machines Headquarters in Houston before shipment to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center for integration with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket for launch.

Mission: The Intuitive Machines Nova-C lander carrying NASA science and commercial payloads will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.

Launch window: TBA.

Location: Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

Thursday, February 22: NASA-SpaceX Crew-8 mission

Crew-8 members (from left) Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, mission specialist; and NASA astronauts Michael Barratt, commander; Matthew Dominick, pilot; and Jeanette Epps, mission specialist.

Mission: NASA’s eighth rotational mission of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon Endeavour spacecraft will carry astronauts to the International Space Station for a science expedition.

Launch window: TBA.

Location: Kennedy Space Center.

