Launcher shows off its 3D-printed rocket doing a full-scale burn

Devin Coldewey
·2 min read

Rocket engines are tough pieces of hardware to build, but it's possible that 3D printing them could be the next big thing. Relativity certainly thinks so, and has raised about a billion dollars — now Launcher is ready to accept your money too, after demonstrating full thrust on its 3D-printed E-2 engine.

Though they're still a ways off from getting to orbit, a successful test like this is a huge step toward a working launch vehicle. The Launcher Light will be small and very efficient, aiming for a low cost to orbit and quick turnaround. But of course first it needs working engines.

Last week saw the first full-scale thrust test of the E-2, down at NASA's Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. The test demonstrated about 22,046 pound-feet of thrust (about 10 metric tons) using LOX/Kerosene at 100 bars of combustion pressure.

This is the thrust they've been aiming for in spec sheets and inching toward in other measures, and they reached it "without the hardware melting," said founder and CEO Max Haot. That's considered a sub-optimal condition and there's plenty of opportunity for that to happen in these tests. But it ran for four 10-second stretches and was still in "perfect condition" after, showing off its potential for reusability.

The combustion chamber is fully 3D-printed in copper alloy rather than milled or cast like traditional ones. Things have come a long way since the MakerBot; Launcher works with AMCM to fabricate the piece on an M4K printer, and the injector was made on a Velo3D Sapphire.

How to build a better rocket company

This is only one milestone among many to come for the engine; a turbopump with the necessary 3x pressure of the nominal combustion pressure is being tested in parallel. They'll be integrated after being individually tested, and the resulting integrated engine will then begin its own proving phase.

As for reusability, Launcher Light will be expendable (if cheap) — "But we have plans to scale to a nine-engine version which will have a reusable first stage," Haot said. "The first step though is to prove we can deliver 150 kg of payload to orbit with an expendable Launcher Light."

It should be a big 2022 for Launcher: the tanks and fairing for the Light should be showable by the end of the year, possibly even a mostly assembled vehicle. And the company's other big project, Orbiter, will be headed to space for on-orbit testing in October aboard a Falcon 9 rideshare.

You can watch the test below:

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGh_zY_reyA?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill revoking Disney's special self-governing status

    Gov. DeSantis signed a bill that would terminate all special districts created before 1968, including a district where Disney properties are located.

  • Max Q: Mapping the moon

    The U.S. will no longer perform direct-ascent anti-satellite missile (ASAT) testing, Vice President Kamala Harris said Monday. The space community nearly universally disapproves of the practice due to its propensity to create large amounts of space debris. During a visit to Vandenberg Space Force Base, Harris said the U.S. will no longer conduct “destructive, direct-ascent anti-satellite (ASAT) missile testing,” which leaves things open to lasers and other methods, but we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.

  • 'We are capable of winning,' says Ukrainian parliament member

    As the people of Ukraine continue to defend against a Russian onslaught, Yevheniia Kravchuk, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, says the nation is still looking for three main things from the United States: heavy weapons, sanctions on Russia and financial aid. Ukrainian Parliament member Yevheniia Kravchuk tells @MarthaRaddatz that country needs more heavy weapons to fight Russian offensive in eastern Donbas region. "We need more weapons... Because right now Russians are putting artillery, tanks, everything they have, and also they bombed civilians to terrorize the whole country," Kravchuk told "This Week" Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz.

  • Pentagon chief says US wants to see Russia ‘weakened’

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Monday said that one of the U.S.’s goals in aiding Ukraine is to “see Russia weakened” so that it cannot “do the kind of things it has done.” When asked by reporters what the U.S. goal was in Ukraine, he added, “We want to see Ukraine remain a sovereign…

  • Reddit launches $1 million fund to support user-driven projects

    The platform will award anywhere from $1,000 to $50,000 in funding.

  • La La Anthony To Host Vogue Magazine’s Met Gala Live Stream

    "The secret 🤫 is out! The biggest night in fashion THE MET GALA returns on Monday, May 2nd AND I’m hosting Vogue’s official #MetGala livestream," La La wrote in an Instagram post.

  • Daily Crunch: Twitter board OKs Musk's $44B buyout, describes sale as 'best path forward'

    Elon Musk sealed the deal with Twitter: That’s a wrap, folks — after intimately following this for the past week, we will now have to find something else to obsess over. Musk and Twitter came to an agreement at $54.20 per share, valuing the social media giant at $44 billion. Musk continued to talk of “free speech,” which has us wondering if a certain former president’s account will be reinstated.

  • A soft landing is highly unlikely for global economy trying to fly without its main engine of growth

    NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Project Syndicate)—The predictable downward revision cycle for the global economic outlook has officially begun. The revision, largely in response to the war in Ukraine, is a big one—a sharp reduction in world economic growth to 3.6% for 2022, fully 1.3 percentage points below the IMF’s global growth forecast of 4.9% made just six months earlier. To its credit, the IMF warned that this was coming, with an interim downward revision of 0.5 percentage point previously released in January.

  • The World’s Richest Man Just Bought the World’s Most Influential Social Media Platform — What Could Go Wrong?

    Elon Musk and Twitter have struck a deal for the billionaire Tesla founder to take over the company

  • Aliens Created Our Universe in a Lab, Scientist Suggests

    Avi Loeb, astronomy’s resident bad boy, suggests the universe may have been created in a laboratory.

  • Here’s the NASA Backpack That Will Keep Astronauts Alive on the Moon

    NASA/Michael ZanettiWhile you might take a water bottle and a few granola bars on your next hiking trip, astronauts walking on the moon need to be a bit more prepared. That’s why NASA has developed a new high-tech backpack for future lunar explorers.The Kinematic Navigation and Cartography Knapsack (KNaCK) is armed with a mobile scanner that can create a 3D map of the terrain around the wearer. Utilizing the same technology that helps smart cars avoid crashing, the backpack will give astronauts

  • NASA, SpaceX Crew-4 set for early morning launch to ISS in season of busy space traffic

    The members of NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 long-duration mission to the ISS are ready to spend six months in space after launch early Wednesday morning.

  • Researchers say black holes destroy thousands of stars as they grow

    Researchers have released a new report digging into the possibility of black holes devouring thousands of stars as they grow. The astronomers say growing black holes appear to be following a violent path to grow their weight. The researchers published a paper on their recent findings in The Astrophysical Journal. Growing black holes are violently … The post Researchers say black holes destroy thousands of stars as they grow appeared first on BGR.

  • How nature itself could help quash the quagga mussel invasion on the Colorado River

    They've tried scrubbing them off, power washing boats and running chlorine through pipes, but the quagga mussels have persisted.

  • Rich trio back on Earth after charter trip to space station

    Three rich businessmen returned from the International Space Station with their astronaut escort Monday, wrapping up a pricey trip that marked NASA’s debut as a B&B host. Flying back in a SpaceX capsule, they splashed down in the Atlantic off the Florida coast to close out a 17-day tour that cost them $55 million apiece. “Welcome back to planet Earth," radioed SpaceX Mission Control from Southern California.

  • Moon rocket to return to VAB for repairs ahead of ‘wet dress rehearsal’

    NASA’s Artemis I Moon rocket is set to make its way back to the Vehicle Assembly Building to begin repairs in preparation for next week’s wet dress rehearsal.

  • This Might Be the Start of a Hydrogen Fuel Revolution

    Christophe PapkeElectrifying our energy sources is key to saying goodbye to greenhouse gasses. But renewable electricity has its downsides: Getting it from the environment can be finicky (the sun isn’t always shining), and batteries are often made with non-renewable materials like lithium and have a limited energy storage capacity.Enter hydrogen fuel technology, which researchers believe has a greater energy potential than conventional batteries. The fuel cells convert hydrogen, the most abundan

  • Rocket launch schedule: Upcoming Florida launches and landings

    The latest rocket launch schedule for Florida's Space Coast, which includes Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

  • Egypt: Ruins of ancient temple for Zeus unearthed in Sinai

    Egyptian archaeologists unearthed the ruins of a temple for the ancient Greek god Zeus in the Sinai Peninsula, antiquities authorities said Monday. The Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said in a statement the temple ruins were found in the Tell el-Farma archaeological site in northwestern Sinai. Tell el-Farma, also known by its ancient name Pelusium, dates back to the late Pharaonic period and was also used during Greco-Roman and Byzantine times.

  • The US military needs a modernized GPS capability to maintain superiority

    The replacement of outdated GPS satellites in the constellation has not kept pace with our international competition and emerging global threats.