Laundrie family lawyer says 'probability is strong' that the apparent human remains found are Brian's

This police camera video shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The Moab Police Department via AP

Authorities found what appeared to be human remains in the Carlton Reserve Wednesday morning.

Steven Bertolino, the Laundries' lawyer, said "the probability is strong" the remains are Brian's.

Items belonging to Laundrie were found near the apparent remains, Bertolino said.

The attorney for the Laundrie family said the apparent human remains found by law enforcement on Wednesday more than likely belong to Brian Laundrie.

Steven Bertolino appeared on CNN's Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday evening, following the announcement from authorities earlier in the day that investigators discovered what appeared to be human remains in the Carlson Reserve in Florida, where Laundrie was said to have gone missing.

"The probability is strong that it is Brian's remains but we are going to wait for the forensic results to come in to verify that," Bertolino told CNN.

-Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) October 21, 2021

Bertolino previously told Insider's Natalie Musumeci that the apparent remains were found at a location Laundrie's parents had "advised" authorities to search for him.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the reserve earlier today when human remains and some of Brian's possessions were located in an area where they had initially advised law enforcement that Brian may be," Bertolino said.

He added that Chris Laundrie, Brian's father, had found a bag with some of his son's belongings.

"Chris Laundrie discovered a 'dry bag' containing some of Brian's items in the woods alongside the trail and a law enforcement officer also found a backpack nearby on the side of the trail near the remains," he said.

Laundrie was reported missing by his parents on September 17, who told police they hadn't seen their son since he went hiking in the Carlton Reserve days prior. Since then, law enforcement has been searching for Laundrie, a person of interest in the case of his fiance, Gabby Petito.

Petito's remains were found on September 19 near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Read the original article on Insider