Laundromat employee punched, hit in head with vase in Brooklyn

Good Morning America

Under the Child Tax Credit expansion put forth in under President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, some households will start receiving monthly payments, instead of a lump sum payment in the past, and in most cases will receive more money than they have previously. "So the idea is to provide the child tax credit aligned with those expenses to help with them rather than waiting and getting one lump sum payment once a year." York, a mother of a 2-year-old daughter, answered six burning questions about the new child tax credit to help provide answers for parents.