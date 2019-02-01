This Laundry Closet Doubles As A Bar, And It's So Clever

From House Beautiful

Ryan Brown and Diego Monchamp of Brown Design Group wanted a second home by the beach where they could spend weekends with their daughter, and they found the perfect space in Montecito, California. The house was just what they were looking for, but that doesn't mean it came without its challenges: The home's small size meant they had to put some work in to make it suit their needs.

"It was important to create an open and bright space to accommodate all the activities we enjoy," they told House Beautiful. "Being close to the beach, we wanted to maintain a coastal vibe while still using luxe materials that could handle sand, wet swimsuits, and lots of friends and family." That meant putting in raw European-oak flooring that's been bleached and sealed with a matte sealant to keep water from soaking in, for example.

Ryan and Diego put a lot of work into transforming the home into the beach retreat they wanted for their family, and there are beautiful details everywhere you turn. But one of the smartest things you'll find is actually a closet in their dining room. The pair made the space work best for them by converting it into a laundry nook, but there's an extra special twist to it, too-the space also disguises a bar.



"The original closet was a mess of hard-to-reach shelves behind three separate doors, which resulted in an awkward dance of moving back and forth to find what you needed," Ryan and Diego explained. "By removing the center door and having two sliding doors, we were able to convert one part of the closet space into a bar and the other part into our laundry utility room."

The pair added that since the laundry-closet-turned-bar is in the dining room, it adds extra storage and works well as "a handy service counter for parties."

Another dreamy space you'll find in the beach house? The bedroom Ryan and Diego designed for their daughter, which also serves as a guest room with bunk beds that work as well for adults as they do for kids.

