Laundry Products That Waste Loads of Money

Consumer Reports’ tough tests continue to find that some laundry detergents clean only slightly better than water—and that some washers use lots of water yet leave clothes dirty and dingy. Some dryers have a tough time doing their job, too, taking longer than usual to completely dry a load.

Such unimpressive performance means that you'll be throwing money down the drain by doing extra loads or running up your energy bill.

Laundry appliances that don't stand the test of time will cost you, too. That’s why we incorporate lab test results, predicted reliability, and owner satisfaction into one Overall Score in our ratings of washers and dryers.

Washing Machines

Front-Loaders

The Electrolux EFLW317TlW, $765, is currently the lowest-rated model of the dozens of full-sized front-loaders we tested. It earns a Very Good rating in washing performance but is the roughest on fabrics, earning a Poor rating in gentleness. It's also the noisiest and vibrates more than many we've tested.

In addition to performance, we also rate washers on how reliable they are, based on results from our member survey. For reliability, Asko and Whirlpool compact front-loaders earn Poor ratings, so CR does not recommend these brands.

High-Efficiency (HE) Top-Loaders

Many HE top-loaders, the type without an agitator, earn a Very Good rating in washing performance, their primary function. The Samsung WA45N3050AW, $630, however, earns only a Fair rating in cleaning, leaving many of the stains on our swatches.

Agitator Top-Loaders

Many agitator top-loaders we test rate a Good in washing performance, meaning they do a decent job of cleaning, though they may have trouble with heavily stained items. (Pretreating will help.)

The GE GTW330ASKWW, $430, and Speed Queen TR7000WN, $1,100, however, earn just a Fair rating in washing performance. They left much of the stains on our test fabrics. So did the Roper RTW4516FW and Amana NTW4516FW, despite using more water than a number of the other agitator machines. In fact, these two machines earn a Poor rating for water efficiency. Both cost around $400.

The Kenmore 20232, $485, earns a Good rating for washing but a Poor for both water efficiency and energy efficiency, which means, in part, that it extracts less water from laundry, so dryer time is longer.

Clothes Dryers

Any dryer will get the job done—eventually. But a money-wasting dryer might take longer, use higher heat, or overdry laundry when you want clothes a bit damp.

All of this is harder on fabrics and uses more energy. The Whirlpool WHD862CHC, $1,750, is a hybrid heat pump dryer that saves energy but earns only a Fair rating in drying performance. That's because it takes much longer than most we've tested.

The LG WM3997HWA, $1,800, and the Kenmore Elite 41002, $1,300, are even worse at drying, earning a Poor rating for the job. Both are all-in-one washer/ventless dryer machines.

In terms of how reliable dryers are, Fisher & Paykel and Hotpoint models score the lowest, according to data from our member survey. Full-sized electric dryers from these brands earn only a Fair rating for reliability, and CR doesn’t recommend them. Fisher & Paykel's gas dryers earns a Fair rating for brand reliability, and Hotpoint's earn a Poor rating. Our dryer ratings offer all the details.

Compact dryers sold today are electric, not gas. In our survey, Asko compact dryers get knocked for reliability, earning a Fair rating, so CR cannot recommend them.

Laundry Detergents

With laundry detergents, you can waste money a couple of ways. Now that detergent is concentrated, it's easy to use too much if you don’t measure it. This can also waste water, because a surplus of suds can cause the washer to extend the rinse cycle.

And then there are detergents that are no match for common stains such as body oil or dirt, including Arm & Hammer for Sensitive Skin, Era 3X Oxibooster, Gain Original, Purex Natural Elements, Sun Triple Clean, and Tide Simply Clean & Fresh. You'll find much better options in our laundry detergent ratings.



