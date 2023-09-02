Laundry, sleeping and other things that will likely kill me

Sep. 2—For a few moments after the alarm on my phone began crying for me to wake up, I thought I might not be able to get out of bed.

I mean that in the literal sense. Physically, I didn't think I was going to be able to extricate myself from the whorls of sheets and covers. My back wouldn't let me.

"OK, Adam. You can do this," I whispered to myself through gritted teeth, not because I was in pain. At least, not yet. No, I was gnawing air at the anticipation of pain to come. Which it did.

My initial attempt was meager. Palms pressed against our ancient memory foam mattress, I tried to shove myself upward into a seated position. But as soon as my back lifted the slightest bit, a pain which I can only describe as being akin to having a thousand scimitars shoved simultaneously into my meat-flesh shot through my left-hand lumbar.

The words that emerged from my mouth were both primal and foul, no doubt capable of summoning all manner of blasphemous eldritch creatures from the depths of Hell should they have been spoken loudly enough. Good thing I was, despite my agony, attempting not to wake my still-sleeping partner, Mandy.

I plopped my head back on my pillow to gather strength for another attempt, but not before I took a moment to thoroughly curse the cause of my suffering.

"I hate laundry," I said, the words as venom-packed as a whisper would allow.

Yes, I had injured my back in the most middle-aged way possible. It wasn't a car accident. I wasn't rescuing children from a cocaine bear. I didn't miscalculate a motorcycle jump over a pit full of flaming sharks.

No, I bent over to pick up a basket of laundry. That's what did it, and I've been paying the price in sharp, stabbing pains ever since.

Truthfully, that's what I get for my pride. I should have recognized that I'm now in my 40s — no longer the young man capable of doing the simple daily chores I once was. Those glory days of pushing a lawn mower or washing a few dishes or cleaning a litter box full of kitty turdlings or sweeping up the coffee grounds I accidentally dropped to the kitchen floor without risking serious injury are long behind me. Now, every moment of my life, no matter how seemingly insignificant, is an opportunity to wreck my body in ways once unfathomable.

Isn't aging wonderful? If you're over 37, don't answer; you may hurt yourself.

Pain or no, I couldn't remain in bed. The day was waiting, its arms filled with more debilitating injuries from mundane tasks to shower on me. I couldn't let it down.

"Second time's a harm," I said. I rotated my entire body horizontally, like a corpse on an axis, so that my feet hovered above the bedroom floor. I then tilted myself forward and let gravity guide my heels to the hardwood.

With one swift motion and an incredible burst of hurt, I was mostly upright. My back screamed in a chorus of torment, but I remained standing. It was too agonizing to feel like a victory, but I suppose that's what it was.

"Onward," I groaned quietly, then hobbled my way to the bathroom.

My twin stared back at me from Mirror World, looking every bit as tired and broken down as I felt at that moment. Dark circles pooled under our eyes. Strands of hair jutted at all angles from the top of our head. It looked as if we hadn't shaved in a while. I reached up and touched the stubble on our chin; he did the same.

In the middle of our face, the clear strip we now need to help us breathe in our sleep still clung to our nose. Together, we reached up and pulled it away. Doing so left a dark red line across the bridge, as if someone had walloped us.

We grinned simultaneously.

"You look awful," we told each other.

