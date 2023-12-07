Laura Andrassy, first wife of golfer Greg Norman, sells Palm Beach home for $24.29M: deed

Laura T. Andrassy, who was once married to golf legend Greg Norman, has sold her custom home in Palm Beach at 167 Dunbar Road, which she built after their divorce. The house sold for a recorded $24.29 million.

Laura Andrassy has sold, for a recorded $24.29 million, the Palm Beach custom home she built in the years following her divorce in 2008 from Australian golf legend Greg Norman. She was the first of Norman’s three wives.

Andrassy owned the house at 167 Dunbar Road through a trust and sold it to HousePoor LLC, a Delaware-registered limited liability company with a mailing address on Hommocks Road in Larchmont, New York. The deed recorded Thursday.

Andrassy bought the lot vacant for a recorded $3.25 million in 2010 and completed her custom home there in 2016, property records show.

With West Indies-style architecture, the house has five bedrooms and 7,514 square feet of living space, inside and out, property records show.

The ocean-block lot measures two-fifths of an acre and stands a little less than a half-mile north of The Breakers’ oceanfront golf course.

The house was listed at $28 million when it sold.

The layout includes a formal living room and an “entertainer’s dream” bar-and-lounge with walk-in wine storage, according to the sales listing. The center-island kitchen has a nearby butler’s pantry and is open to the family room. French doors lead to the pool patio and an outdoor loggia with a fireplace. The second-floor primary suite has its own terrace and two bathrooms.

Agents at two real estate agencies were on the listing side of the sale: Michelle Thomson of The Thomson Team at Coldwell Banker Realty’s Pinecrest/Miami office; and Morgan Dillavou of Florida Living Realty of Hobe Sound.

Dillavou is the daughter of Andrassy and Norman. Thomson is married to their son, Greg Norman Jr.

The same agents represented the buyer of the house on Dunbar Road.

Morgan declined to comment. Andrassy, Thomson and a representative of the buying entity could not be immediately reached.

In 2007, Andrassy purchased a 4,900-square-foot house at 161 Main St. in Palm Beach for a recorded $3.95 million.

The following year, her 25-year marriage to Norman ended in a highly publicized divorce that reportedly awarded her more than $100 million. His subsequent marriage to tennis star Chris Evert ended in divorce in 2009.

Norman, who today is married to Kirsten Kutner, moved to Palm Beach Gardens after the couple sold their Jupiter Island estate in 2021 for $55 million.

Andrassy sold the house on Main Street in 2014 for $4.3 million, courthouse records show.

Architect Roger Janssen designed the house on Dunbar Road, town records show. It was built by Onshore Constructon and Development Inc. of Jupiter.

The deed of sale for the Dunbar Road house lists Andrassy at an address in Jupiter.

