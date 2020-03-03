Laura Bassett says she has been target of harassment after accusing Chris Matthews of inappropriate comments

Laura Bassett has opened up about the harassment she’s received after publishing an op-ed in which she accused Chris Matthews of making inappropriate comments.

On Friday, Bassett published a column in GQ where she recalled that the former MSNBC host had first behaved inappropriately towards her when she was a guest on his show in 2016.

According to the freelance journalist, while in the makeup room prior to the show, Matthews looked at her and asked: “Why haven’t I fallen in love with you yet?”

Just days after Bassett accused Matthews of the behaviour, the host of Hardball announced he would be retiring on-air, where he also apologised for making “compliments on a woman’s appearance that some men, including me, might have once incorrectly thought were okay”.

“For making such comments in the past, I’m sorry,” he added.

Following the anchor’s announcement, Bassett tweeted: “All I gotta say is… it’s about time,” before following up with another tweet where she wrote: “No, I have more to say than that. Since calling out Chris Matthews, this week has been really rough.

“The harassment has been invasive, cruel and personal. And it’s all worth it if he will never have the platform to demean and objectify us again.”

Bassett also shared screenshots of messages she’d received following her column, in which she was asked how it felt to ruin someone’s career and told to “die in a fire”.

In response to the messages, Bassett has received an outpouring of support from her followers who have applauded her bravery and reminded her to stay strong.

“This is horrific,” one person wrote. “Sorry you are dealing with this. You have many supporting you.”

Another said: “I’m so sorry you’re having to deal with this. You did the right thing in writing your article, in informing others of his wildly inappropriate behaviour. He should have been fired long ago.

“For what it’s worth many of us are proud of your bravery, conviction and tenacity.”

This was not the first time Matthews has been accused of making inappropriate comments. In 2017, the Daily Caller reported that the host received a formal reprimand over jokes and comments made to a female employee in 1999.

According to MSNBC, the employee was paid separation compensation.