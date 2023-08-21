Laura Carleton shooting – latest: California store owner and ‘true LGBTQ ally’ killed in row over Pride flag

Laura Ann Carleton was shot dead at her business Mag Pi clothing in California (Screengrab/ ABC 7)

Tributes are pouring in for a "beloved" California business owner who was shot dead by a man who complained about a Pride flag hanging at her store.

The unnamed individual killed Laura Ann Carleton, 66, at her business Mag Pi clothing store after making “several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store," the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the incident around 5pm on Friday following reports of shots being fired. The mother of nine children was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The shooter fled the scene on foot but was later located by authorities near Torrey Road and Rause Rancho Road. The suspect, who has not been identified, was killed during “a lethal force encounter” with police.

Hollywood director Paul Feig, whose works include Bridesmaids and The Heat, posted a tribute saying that Carleton, who he called his “wonderful friend,” had been killed by a young man.

The Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ+ described her as a "remarkable figure", whose "unwavering support" for the community and "dedication to creating a safe and inclusive space within her shop touched the lives of many".

05:20 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Friends, colleagues and community members paid tribute to Laura Ann Carleton over the weekend and mourned the loss of a "remarkable person".

They brought flowers, flags and banners to the Lake Arrowhead store to honour her life.

Tributes pour in for Laura Ann Carleton (Screengrab/ ABC7)

Director remembers ‘wonderful friend’ Laura Carleton

05:07 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Hollywood director Paul Feig, whose works include Bridesmaids and The Heat, posted a tribute yesterday, saying that Laura Ann Carleton, who he called his “wonderful friend”, had been killed by a young man.

“He ripped it [Pride flag] down and when she confronted him about it he shot and killed her,” he wrote on Instagram.“We are all devastated for her husband Bort and her family and the LGBTQ+ community, for whom Lauri was such a true ally.”

He added that the “intolerance has to end” and anyone using “hateful language against the LGBTQ+ community has to realise their words matter, that their words can inspire violence against innocent loving people”.

Suspect shot dead by police

04:53 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

The shooter fled the scene on foot but was later located by authorities near Torrey Road and Rause Rancho Road.

The armed suspect, who has not been identified, was killed during “a lethal force encounter” with police.

The man died at the scene and deputies did not sustain any injuries, the police added.

“Through further investigation, detectives learned the suspect made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store before shooting Carleton,” the authorities said, without clarifying if the incident would be investigated as a possible hate crime.

Carleton is survived by her husband and their nine children.

04:45 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Andrea Blanco reports.

04:22 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

