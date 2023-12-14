Laura Dern reacts to potential 'Big Little Lies' return: 'We'd have the time of our lives'

Could the Monterey Five really return?

After Nicole Kidman teased a potential third season of "Big Little Lies" last month, her co-star Laura Dern shared what she knows about another season of the hit HBO show.

"Well, let’s just say we’re best friends in art and in life," Dern tells TODAY.com about her friendship with Kidman. "And there would be nothing more fun for all of us. You know, we would have the time of our lives."

Laura Dern (HBO)

Though it's been more than four years since the last episode of "Big Little Lies" aired, Kidman broke the news that another season could be in the works while speaking at a Q&A at the CME Group Tour Championship on Nov. 17.

"I loved 'Big Little Lies' because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children, and I was thinking I was going to retire, and then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show," Kidman said. "And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success."

"And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI," she added.

HBO did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TODAY.com about Kidman and Dern's remarks.

The first season of "Big Little Lies" aired in 2017, and is based on Liane Moriarty's 2014 novel of the same name. Kidman, Dern and Witherspoon starred in both seasons of the show, alongside Zoe Kravitz, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgård and more as influential parents with troubled lives in Monterey, Calif.

Kravitz has previously said she didn't think there would be another season of the show due to the sudden death of Jean-Marc Vallée, the director of the show's first season who died in 2021 at age 58.

"We talked about doing a Season 3 a lot. Unfortunately, Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year. It’s heartbreaking," Kravitz told GQ last year.

She continued: "I can’t imagine going on without him. He really was the visionary for that show. Unfortunately, it’s done."

HBO President Casey Bloys also told Deadline in 2019 that he didn't think the show would continue, but for a different reason.

"I think the thing with 'Big Little Lies' is you have a group of people who all really love working together, but obviously they’re some of the most high-profile people working in entertainment. Reese, Nicole, Zoe, Laura, everybody is so busy," he said. "It would be great to get the band back together at some point but right now everybody is so busy and there’s no idea, where we’re all saying 'that makes perfect sense.' I think it’s more of one of those 'someday.'"

This article was originally published on TODAY.com