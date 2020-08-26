Laura is an even stronger storm now compared to Tuesday with winds gusting at 110 mph which is just short of being a Category 3 major hurricane.

Laura is expected to intensify to Category 4 with winds of 130 mph later today.

PHOTO: LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA- AUGUST 25: (L-R) Lacey Buller, Tyler Arnold and Mike Buller work on placing plywood over the windows of their business before the arrival of Hurricane Laura on August 25, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Landfall is still expected on the Louisiana and Texas border line as a Category 3 or 4.

Additionally, a storm surge of up to 15 feet is forecast from western Louisiana to eastern Texas.

Laura has rapidly intensified by 55 mph in the past 24 hours -- from 55 mph maximum winds to 110 mph maximum winds -- which is the largest 24-hourintensification rate for an Atlantic hurricane in August since Hurricane Irma on August 31, 2017.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Laura expected to become Category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds originally appeared on abcnews.go.com