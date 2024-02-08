Laura Ingraham’s Brazen New Boast Causes Critics' Heads To Spin

Fox News personality Laura Ingraham’s bold declaration about Republicans being on “a winning roll” raised eyebrows on social media Wednesday.

The Donald Trump-devoted “Ingraham Angle” host urged viewers of her prime-time show to ignore the failure of House Republicans’ baseless bid to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Instead, she instructed them to remain upbeat.

“Don’t let the Democrat media machine, not for one second, have you believe that just because the House came up short in impeaching Mayorkas, that we’re not on a winning roll here,” she said. “Because we are.”

“The country is waking up,” Ingraham claimed.

“They’re demanding real change and they’re looking away from Washington and toward the guy who had us going in the right direction just four years ago,” she added, a reference to Trump.

Ingraham also slammed former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley for daring to remain in the Republican presidential primary race against the front-runner former president.

Critics responded to Ingraham’s comments on X, formerly Twitter:

Yeah, don't let pesky things like reality and facts get in the way — Cheesy Gordita Brett (@CreampieOrDie) February 8, 2024

It’s hard to spin a complete failure in a positive way. She tried though 😂 — Andrew Mc Cormack (@phpfyi) February 8, 2024

Well, that's an Angle, all right... — Don Linn (@DonLinn) February 8, 2024

You almost feel bad for the amount of losing that MAGA is doing. Almost. 🍿 — Blue (@kvnqle) February 8, 2024

The new winning roll:



- 15 tries to elect one of your own to the Speakership



- dumping the guy you took 15 tries to elect, coz you’re a bunch of grievance babies



- electing a guy who hears celestial voices…but cannot whip votes.



- kicking your own out of committees because… — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) February 8, 2024

