Laura Ingraham Calls Ukrainian President's Plea For Peace 'Pathetic'

During a broadcast minutes after Russia began invading Ukraine, Fox News host Laura Ingraham derided Ukraine’s leader for trying earlier to broker peace with the Russian president.

“We had kind of a really pathetic display from the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, earlier today ... where he in Russian ― he didn’t like to speak Russian ― but in Russian, he was essentially imploring Vladimir Putin not to invade his country,” Ingraham said during a call with former President Donald Trump.

“And now, we basically have the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations looking like a defeated man,” she added.

Zelenskyy hours earlier warned that a Russian invasion would cost tens of thousands of lives.

“The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace,” he said in an emotional address to his nation in Russian. “But if we come under attack, if we face an attempt to take away our country, our freedom, our lives and lives of our children, we will defend ourselves. When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs.”

Zelenskyy said he tried to arrange a call with his Russian counterpart late Wednesday, but the Kremlin didn’t respond.

In the early hours of Thursday, Putin announced that he was launching a military operation in Ukraine. Reporters in Ukrainian cities began reporting explosions shortly afterward.

Ingraham and Trump both also absurdly sought to blame President Joe Biden for Russia’s incursion, with Trump declaring that it “all happened because of a rigged election.”

Ingraham’s spin of the situation rivaled that of her colleague, Pete Hegseth, who announced earlier this week that Trump was just trying to “troll” the media when he praised Putin’s invasion strategy as a work of “genius.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

