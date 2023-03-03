Laura Ingraham Makes Head-Spinning Claims About Donald Trump's Work Ethic

Laura Ingraham took a revisionist look back at Donald Trump’s presidency on Thursday, saying he “was in the Oval Office pretty much all day.” (Watch the video below.)

The Fox News host had just called President Joe Biden an elected “hologram” who outsources pivotal decisions to “bureaucrats, technocrats or Obama holdovers.”

“Now contrast Biden with Trump,” she said. “The staff brought proposals to him. He considered them. He brought in opposing points of view. He was in the Oval Office pretty much all day.”

Ingraham: Contrast Biden with Trump. The staff brought proposals to him. He considered them. He brought in opposing points of view. He was in the Oval Office pretty much all day… pic.twitter.com/Nm9sK6pAZt — Acyn (@Acyn) March 3, 2023

The last claim about Trump’s work ethic caught the attention of Twitter users, many of whom remembered No. 45′s frequent golfing getaways. He played at least 289 times while president. He often hit the links at his own resorts, enabling him to profit from his putting. His hobby cost taxpayers more than $151.5 million in travel and security costs, according to HuffPost’s calculations.

Trump also admitted spending time watching copious amounts of Fox News, and tweeted more than 100 times a day on occasion — not quite a nose-to-the-grindstone record.

Critics swung away with jokes and other snide responses:

I certainly don’t know of any golf courses that are named the Oval Office because that was where he spent all of his days — Mark Meddings (@MeddingsMark1) March 3, 2023

And I was there with him , when he wasn't playing golf



Wooof Whoof pic.twitter.com/i0rUArT0NH — purplefrappe (@purplefrappe) March 3, 2023

What!?? No golf???? — Derek Lightfoot (@DerekLightfoot8) March 3, 2023

You mean when he wasn’t out on the golf course which was a LOT more often then what he promised. — Marty Plikuhn (@marty_plikuhn) March 3, 2023

This is my cat's schedule, except replace golf with lurking about. — Keep the Faith (@TheGreatMadre) March 3, 2023

“Pretty much”. Except for breakfast, second breakfast, pre lunch, golf, nap time, second lunch, golf, early dinner, dinner. — Nate the Great 💙💛 (@Nate_Turnbull) March 3, 2023

pic.twitter.com/egy7hDH6fS — peripherique🇺🇸What a long strange ride its been (@peripheriquepar) March 3, 2023

Oh sure. He was either tweeting, on the phone , watching Tv or golfing — Roberta 🌴🏄🏽♀️ (@RobertaByTheSea) March 3, 2023

Another Lie! Trump spent more time on the golf course than anywhere else. His entire Presidency was a disaster and a nightmare! He is a Traitor for inciting a riot against his own country and fellow Americans! Worst Pres. Ever! — Jennifer Shelton (@Jennifer48235) March 3, 2023

Yeah I remember him rolling out of bed, tweeting for a couple of hours while watching Fox, then into the makeup chair for 2 hours and then lunch!

At least 25% of his afternoons were spent on the golf course.

A real “hands on leader.” — Woman In The Moon (@SassyKadiK) March 3, 2023

Related...