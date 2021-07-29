Laura Ingraham says Capitol police beaten by Trump mob have ‘nobody to blame but themselves’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jade Bremner
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(Twitter/ Fox News)
(Twitter/ Fox News)

Fox News' Laura Ingraham attacked Capitol Police officers on her Wednesday night show. Following a speech about her perceived failures of Dr Anthony Fauci, she went on to discredit officers: “Fauci has no one to blame but himself, ditto for the Capitol police who testified on Wednesday”.

Fox News has traditionally been pro-police, but Ms Ingraham has gone in another direction and is now accusing the Capitol Police of not doing their jobs properly on 6 January.

“Despite the crowds they had known for weeks would show up at the Capitol on 6 January, the Capitol police couldn't hold the Capital perimeter on that day. That in itself is a scandal. Instead of examining why that happened, they turned to blaming President Trump, who they all obviously despise,” she said.

The attack came after Ms Ingraham did an award show skit on The Ingraham Angle, in which she introduced “The Angle Awards for today's best performances”, mocking police officer testimonies alongside footage of Tuesday's 6 January committee hearing.

“The best performance in an action role the winner is Michael Fanone,” said Ms Ingraham who also gave an award for the best use of exaggeration in a supporting role “the winner is Aquilino Gonell”.

Michael Fanone, Aquilino Gonell, Harry Dunn and Daniel Hodges accounted in front of the committee their disturbing experiences during the capitol riots, which included racial abuse, assaults, and fearing for their lives.

Mr Fanone explained how he had been electrocuted and suffered a heart attack, concussion and brain injury after he was attacked by insurgents during the riot.

“As I was swarmed by a violent mob, they ripped off my badge, they grabbed and stripped me of my radio, they seized ammunition that was secured to my body, they began to beat me with their fists and with what felt like hard metal objects,” said Mr Fanone in his first-hand account.

“At one point I came face to face with an attacker who repeatedly lunged for me and attempted to remove my firearm. I heard chanting from some of the crowd: ‘get his gun and kill him with his own gun’. I was electrocuted again and again and again with a taser. At the hospital doctor told me I suffered a heart attack, I was later diagnosed with a concussion, a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Officer Dunn's abuse was racially motivated: “I told him to just leave the Capitol, and in response the yell ‘no man, this is our house, President Trump invited us here, we're here to stop the steal’,” recalled Mr Dunn during his testimony. “I responded ‘I voted for Joe Biden, does my vote not count? Am I nobody?’ That prompted a torrent of racial epithets, one woman in a pink MAGA shirt yelled ‘you hear that guys, this ni**er voted for Joe Biden’. Then the crowd, perhaps about 20 people, joined in screaming ‘booo f***ing ni**er’.”

Mr Fanone appeared on CNN on Wednesday to condemn the rhetoric coming from Fox News, and suggested it could create a climate in which the insurrection could occur.

“What does concern me is the fact that you know, those entertainers have an audience, and that audience takes their words and, you know, the rhetoric that they use as more than just entertainment,” he said. “They think it’s real...

“That thought process has real-life consequences,” he said. “And we saw the result of that on 6 January.”

More than 500 people have been arrested for their parts in Capitol Riot, police continue to investigate further suspects.

The Independent has contacted Fox News for further comment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • DC police officer hits back at Fox News hosts for mocking his Capitol riot testimony

    Michael Fanone says people like Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson helped create a climate in which the insurrection could occur

  • Tucker Carlson escalates feud against Anthony Fauci by claiming he ‘created’ Covid

    Carlson asked why inoculated people are getting infected with Covid-19 if vaccines work

  • From farm to face, Gaza women create cosmetics from local herbs

    For years, Palestinian farmers have exported herbs to Europe where they have been turned into high-end cosmetics and beauty products. Now a team of Gaza women have brought the process home, extracting the essential oils themselves and creating products such as shampoo and moisturiser which are sold in 50 stores, including 30 pharmacies, across the enclave. From a factory in Gaza City, the internationally funded project's four staffers, all women, use steam distillation to draw out the ingredients from plants including rosemary, basil, mint, thyme and chamomile.

  • Geraldo Rivera Calls Out Sean Hannity for ‘Gaslighting’ About Capitol Riot – to His Face (Video)

    Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera accused primetime host Sean Hannity of “gaslighting” his viewers on Tuesday night during a discussion of the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “I think you’ve been — with all due respect and I love you — gaslighting, changing the subject,” said Rivera after Hannity rattled off a list of things he’d like to see the House Select Committee investigate beyond the scope of the current investigation. Rivera went on, “The subject is January 6 and what happened to the

  • Trump insists he still won despite his endorsed candidate for Texas seat losing election

    ‘This is not a loss,’ claims former president

  • If You've Done This, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination Is 82 Times Higher

    As the Delta variant wreaks havoc across the U.S, we're hearing more and more about people testing positive for COVID despite being fully vaccinated. These breakthrough infections are expected and can happen to anyone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Las Vegas tourists, wedding guests, and even White House officials have all been hit with breakthrough infections over the last month. But the risk isn't the same across the board: New research has found that some

  • Delta Variant and Rise in Cases Has New Yorkers 'Scared All Over Again'

    NEW YORK — For a fleeting moment, New York was a city reveling in itself. Just a month ago, officials declared it fully open for business; masks slipped to chins; and restaurants packed in customers as vaccines rolled out. The virus seemed to be losing. Today, the coronavirus has crept back, in a new, more infectious form that has driven up cases and hospitalizations, primarily among those still refusing vaccination, sending a city just staggering back to life into a tailspin. For some New Yorke

  • Moms create greeting cards for adoption journey

    Inspired by their own adoption journeys, Jayne Alfieri and Stacy Clark created Adoptionly Yours, a card business to celebrate the stages of adoption.

  • Feds arrest man who sent graphic and threatening emails to Dr Anthony Fauci

    Attorney general for Maryland says ‘public health officials deserve our thanks and appreciation for their tireless work’ amid charges against a 56-year-old

  • Jake Ellzey Wins Texas Special Election, Upsetting Trump-Endorsed Candidate

    Republican Susan Wright had been favored to win the runoff after being endorsed by former President Donald Trump to represent the district south of Dallas.

  • Dominican merengue singing star Johnny Ventura dead at 81

    Legendary Dominican merengue singer Juan de Dios "Johnny" Ventura died on Wednesday, according to his family and officials in the Dominican Republic. Ventura died after suffering a heart attack in the city of Santiago, his son Jandy said. Dominican President Luis Abinader announced three days of mourning for a man many view as the greatest singer of merengue, a style of song and dance that originated in the country and is deeply interwoven with its national identity.

  • Biden to launch vaccine push for millions of federal workers

    Hoping to set a model for employers nationwide, President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that millions of federal workers must show proof they’ve received a coronavirus vaccine or submit to regular testing and stringent social distancing, masking and travel restrictions. An individual familiar with the president's plans, who spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm details that had yet to be announced publicly, emphasized that the new guidance is not a vaccine mandate for federal employees and that those who decide not to get vaccinated aren’t at risk of being fired. The new policy amounts to a recognition by the Biden administration that the government — the nation’s biggest employer — must do more to boost sluggish vaccination rates, as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rebound, driven largely by the spread of the more infectious delta variant.

  • Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Gives ‘Best Performance’ Awards to Cops Who Testified About Capitol Riot (Video)

    Fox News’ Laura Ingraham gave out “best performance” awards Tuesday night to the police officers who emotionally testified in the first day of hearings for the Congressional select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 riot. During “The Ingraham Angle,” she declared that Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn gave the “best political performance” and Officer Michael Fanone gave the “best action performance.” Her show’s team even mocked up some trophy graphics. The Jan. 6 House Select Committee he

  • 11-year-old boy was waterboarded as form of discipline at home, New Mexico cops say

    Water was poured over the boy’s face, investigators say.

  • Sarah Sanders promotes ‘Trump vaccine’ but says Americans should ‘pray about it’

    Former Trump press secretary criticises ‘arrogant’ medical experts but admits the benefits of the shot outweigh any potential risks ‘To anyone still considering the merits of vaccination,’ Sanders wrote, ‘I leave you with this encouragement: Pray about it, discuss it with your family and your doctor.’ Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters The former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has urged people in Arkansas to “pray about it” before considering whether to get what she dubbed the “Trump v

  • State audits of 2020 election could violate federal law, DOJ warns

    The Justice Department on Wednesday issued a second warning to states that so-called audits of the 2020 election could violate federal laws, emphasizing the agency's intent to protect voting rights.Why it matters: Several counties and states across the U.S. have completed or considered audits amid former President Trump's baseless claims of widespread election fraud. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeArizona's GOP-led audit trigge

  • Pelosi appears to call McCarthy a moron in disagreement over Capitol mask mandate

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked by reporters on Wednesday about the Capitol attending physician reinstating a mask mandate on the House side of Capitol. When told that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy commented that the decision for the mandate wasn't based on science, Pelosi appears to have said, "He's such a moron."

  • 'I Think After?' Reporter Grills Jim Jordan On When He Spoke To Trump On Jan. 6

    The Ohio Republican said he wasn't sure if he'd spoken to Trump before, during or after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Biting Nickname For Kevin McCarthy Takes Over Twitter

    The House speaker's one-word slam of McCarthy was a hit online.

  • These 7 sets of twins are competing together at the Tokyo Olympics

    You're not seeing double - talent just runs in the family.