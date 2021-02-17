Laura Ingraham Is 'Sickened' By Joe Biden Calling Out Systemic Racism

Ron Dicker
·General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Fox News host Laura Ingraham said Tuesday she was sickened that President Joe Biden had called out racism in America. (Watch the clip below.)

In a segment titled “When Everything Is Racist!” on “The Ingraham Angle,” she showed a clip of Biden talking about bigotry.

“We’ve taken steps to acknowledge and address systemic racism and the scourge of white supremacy in our own country,” Biden said earlier this month, adding that eliminating prejudice had to be the business of the entire government.

It seemed like a perfectly reasonable thing to say ― but not to the right-wing host.

“It sickens me to hear anyone ― especially our president ― accusing America of systemic racism,” Ingraham said. “After all, why do millions of people want to come here from all across the globe if Americans are just a bunch of racists? Are the people who wanna come here all stupid?”

Ingraham attempted to recount the history of the term “systemic racism” and resorted to fearmongering to her conservative audience.

“Branding people, places and things as racist has become basically a favorite pastime” of the left, she said. “Ultimately, they believe it gives them more power to fundamentally transform America, not to speak of more opportunities to shake down corporate America.”

Ingraham has frequently given controversial takes on issues around racism before. Last summer, she caught flak for defending quarterback Drew Brees, who had suggested that kneeling during the national anthem was disrespectful. Critics said she was applying a double standard since earlier she had condemned LeBron James and Kevin Durant for criticizing President Donald Trump and had echoed the dismissive “shut up and dribble” refrain that athletes shouldn’t comment on politics.

h/t Media Matters

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

