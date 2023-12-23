Laura Lynch, founding member of Dixie Chicks, dead in head-on collision in West Texas

Laura Lynch, a Fort Worth resident and founding member of the country music band the Dixie Chicks, died in a car accident Friday in West Texas, officials said.

Lynch, 65, was killed in a head-on collision just west of Cornudas on U.S. 62, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV.

“We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together,” The Chicks posted on social media. “Laura was a bright light … her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band.”

