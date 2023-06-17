Laura White to undergo second competency evaluation

Jun. 17—ASHTABULA — The woman accused of killing Chad Fitzer, 48, of Ashtabula will undergo a second competency evaluation, as requested by defense attorneys at a status hearing on Monday in Municipal Court, City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper said.

Municipal Judge Laura DiGiacomo ordered Laura Regina White, 53, of 1813 Harbor Ave., Ashtabula, to undergo the evaluation to determine if she's capable of understanding the nature and objective of the proceedings against her or assisting in her defense.

"Everything here is stayed pending that second evaluation," Cooper said.

The judge continued White's $1 million cash, surety or property bond.

Police believe White shot Fitzer to death with a handgun on April 4 or 5, and then hid his body in a crawl space at the rear of the house, Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell has said.

White is charged with five felonies: aggravated murder with a firearm specification; murder with a firearm specification; felonious assault with a handgun; tampering with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse, according to court records.

If convicted of murder, she faces life in prison, DiGiacomo said.

Cooper declined to comment on a possible motive or any additional details because it's an ongoing investigation.

Fitzer was reported missing April 5 and last seen in the 1800 block of Harbor Ave., police said.

When police executed a search warrant at White's Harbor Avenue residence, they found a deceased male, who had suffered one or more gunshot wounds, Stell said.

Police suspected foul play and arrested White on a warrant involving unrelated charges of kidnapping and assault with a razor, according to court records.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office performed a preliminary autopsy, which showed Fitzer suffered two gunshot wounds — one in the neck and another in the chest, Ashtabula County Chief Coroner's Investigator, Amber Stewart said.