Laura Whitmore announces huge personal accomplishment

Laura Whitmore has completed a four-day-long Arctic trek for Comic Relief.

Battling alongside former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, Sara Davies and Alex Scott, the quartet finished the freezing four-day-long Red Nose Day challenge on Friday evening (February 23).

The groups were dropped at the Arctic Circle in Tromsø, Norway earlier this week, before spending four days trekking 50km to reach their final destination by snowshoe, cross country skiing, fat-tire biking and more.

Brodie Hood/Comic Relief

Related: Love Island's Laura Whitmore lands debut movie role

Speaking about the challenge, the former Love Island host said: “We did it! We finally got to the end…we’re very excited, we’re very exhausted, there’s bruises, there’s aches.

"I feel quite emotional now because I wasn’t sure we’d all finish it, and we did. It is the toughest thing I’ve done physically on my body and also mentally but we are doing it for a really brilliant cause."

Whitmore emphasised that the challenge was all for the causes supported by Comic Relief.

“I would never put myself in this situation by choice, except if it’s for Comic Relief and I’ve seen firsthand the work that they do.

"Projects funded by Comic Relief are helping with everything from just basic survival, to putting food on the table for your family, paying for basic heating and just trying to get on with each day as much as possible.

Brodie Hood/Comic Relief

Related: Love Island's Anton confirms status with Georgia H after All Stars final

"Thank you so much to everyone who supported us, we needed those words of encouragement because at times, we’ve been really low. I just can’t believe we’ve made it to the end so please keep donating, keep supporting us," she concluded.



Her sentiments were echoed by Scott, Davies and Pattison, the latter of whom added: "The valleys will teach you stuff that the mountain tops never will, meaning that when things are tough, that shows you what you’re really made of!"

The quartet's effort will be available to watch as a special BBC One and iPlayer documentary that will air in the lead-up to Red Nose Day, which returns on Friday 15 March.







You Might Also Like