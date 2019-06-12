Laureano's grand slam gets A's past Rays

Ramon Laureano broke an eighth-inning tie with his first career grand slam Wednesday afternoon, giving the Oakland Athletics a 6-2 victory over the host Tampa Bay Rays in the finale of a three-game series.

Left-hander Brett Anderson pitched into the seventh inning and three A's relievers combined for 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing Oakland to take two games in the series despite dropping the opener 6-2 on Monday.

After the Rays rallied with two runs in the seventh to tie the game 2-2, the A's responded immediately against the Tampa Bay bullpen.

Matt Olson, who had homered earlier, led off the eighth with a single off Adam Kolarek (2-2) and took second when Stephen Piscotty drew a one-out walk from Chaz Roe.

After the baserunners moved up a base on a wild pitch, Robbie Grossman was intentionally walked to bring up Laureano, who launched his grand slam 405 feet to left-center field off Colin Poche.

The four runs gave Laureano a five-RBI day, matching his career-best total first accomplished on a two-homer day last August against Texas. Wednesday's homer was his ninth of the season.

Liam Hendriks (3-0), who stranded the bases loaded after Tampa had scored twice in the seventh, was credited with the win after recording two outs.

Lou Trivino used a double play to record a scoreless eighth despite allowing three singles, before Blake Treinen, in a non-save situation, put the Rays down quietly in the ninth, striking out a pair.

The Rays got even in the seventh inning on an RBI double by Yandy Diaz and a two-out infield single by Avisail Garcia.

Hendricks then struck out Travis d'Arnaud to retain the 2-2 tie.

Laureano's first RBI came in the fourth inning on a single that scored Khris Davis, who had doubled.

Olson made it 2-0 in the sixth with his 11th homer of the year off Rays starter Yonny Chirinos.

Anderson was charged with two runs in 6 1/3 innings. He allowed seven hits and one walk, and struck out four. Chirinos was pulled after six innings after he gave up two runs on seven hits. He walked one and struck out seven.

Laureano, Olson and Davis had two hits apiece for the A's, who wrapped up a 6-4 trip.

Diaz and Tommy Pham collected three hits each, while Garcia and Christian Arroyo had two apiece for the Rays, who out-hit the A's 12-9.

