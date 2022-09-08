Is Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Laureate Education's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Laureate Education had debt of US$91.4m at the end of June 2022, a reduction from US$125.6m over a year. But it also has US$156.9m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$65.5m net cash.

How Healthy Is Laureate Education's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Laureate Education had liabilities of US$369.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$715.4m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$156.9m as well as receivables valued at US$199.4m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$729.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Laureate Education is worth US$1.83b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Laureate Education also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Laureate Education has boosted its EBIT by 41%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Laureate Education can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Laureate Education may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Looking at the most recent three years, Laureate Education recorded free cash flow of 48% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Summing Up

Although Laureate Education's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$65.5m. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 41% over the last year. So we don't have any problem with Laureate Education's use of debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Laureate Education that you should be aware of before investing here.

