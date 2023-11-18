Laurel County deputy sheriff and his wife indicted on theft charges

A former Laurel County sheriff’s deputy and his wife have been indicted on theft charges by a Laurel County grand jury.

Joshua Velasco, 29, of London is charged with four counts of complicity to theft by deception valued between $1,000 and $10,000 on each count, as well as one count of complicity to theft by deception between $500 and $1,000, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Velasco’s wife, Bethany Camille Velasco, 27, of London, is charged with four counts of theft by deception valued between $1,000 and $10,000 each, along with one count of theft by deception $500 or more but less than $1,000.

The sheriff’s office began investigating an alleged theft, and the investigation ultimately resulted in Joshua Velasco being terminated from his position at the sheriff’s department, according to the release.

According to The (London) Sentinel Echo, the alleged thefts occurred between January and August and involved five victims.

Velasco became a deputy sheriff after graduating from the Department of Criminal Justice Training’s police academy in January, The Sentinel Echo reported at the time.

The newspaper reported that he previously worked for the sheriff’s department as a court security officer.

The Velascos appeared in Laurel Circuit Court Friday and were released “pending posting a bond of $2500 each,” according to the sheriff’s office.

They are scheduled to appear in court again Nov. 27.