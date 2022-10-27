Laurel County Grand Jury returns 12-count indictment against suspects in Tri-County theft ring

Oct. 27—LONDON — The charges continue to rack up against several individuals accused of participating in a string of thefts throughout the Tri-County area.

Last Friday, the Laurel County Grand Jury returned a 12-count indictment against Shannon Ray Davidson, 30, and Kody Davidson, 22, both of Barbourville; Earl Charlie Gray, 37, of Flat Lick; and B.J. Hubbard, 31, of Artemus.

The indictment stems from burglary and thefts from February 18 through August 27, 2022.

Kody Davidson and Earl Gray face charges of third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 for a February 18 incident at Dixie Truss; Shannon Davidson, Kody Davidson and Earl Gray are charged with breaking into Burkman Feed on June 28 and taking items valued over $10,000, as well as first-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 and first-degree criminal mischief on the same day at All American Slugger Bingo.

Both Davidsons, Gray and Hubbard are charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 from McKnight & Associates on August 27.

Shannon Davidson, Gray and Hubbard are additionally charged with first-degree persistent felony offender.

All four men were also indicted last month by the Knox County Grand Jury on theft-related charges.

Just last week, the Davidsons were indicted in Whitley County along with Dave E. Smith, 40, of Flat Lick, in connection to the August 28 burglary of X-Press Mart off I-75's Exit 15 in Williamsburg, which resulted in more than $1,000 in damage to the store building, front glass doors and ATM.

Smith and Hubbard were the first to be charged in connection to the ring on August 30 with the Davidsons being arrested the following day.

Authorities say some 14 burglary cases have been closed as a result of the multi-agency investigation.

Agencies involved include Barbourville Police Department, Corbin Police Department, Williamsburg Police Department, Laurel County Sheriff's Office, London Police Department, and Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Readers are reminded that an indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not a conviction or admission of guilt.