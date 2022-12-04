Laurel County man arrested for the murder of his brother after police search

A Laurel County man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his brother.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested 56-year-old Bailey Smith, of East Bernstadt, on Saturday night for the alleged shooting death of his brother, Grant Smith, 59.

Bailey Smith is charged with murder and fourth-degree assault. He is being held at the Laurel County Detention Center.

According to police, the shooting took place at a residence on Old Crab Orchard Road near London on Friday, Dec. 2, around 4:17 p.m.

Police stated there was a dispute between the two brothers which lead to the fatal shooting of Grant Smith. Bailey Smith was reported on Friday to have fled the scene with the weapon.

Smith was located on Saturday night at a business off US 25 north of London around 10:30 p.m.

A Facebook post by the sheriff’s department said they arrested Smith “without incident” and he was charged with murder. Kentucky State Police and the London Police Department also assisted in the investigation and arrest.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office also posted on Facebook that shortly after 12 a.m., sheriff’s K9 Maverick located the alleged murder weapon near the Pittsburg Cemetery one mile north of London.