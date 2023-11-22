Laurel County man Indicted for fatal DUI crash

Nov. 22—CORBIN — The Whitley County Grand Jury returned an indictment Monday related to a fatal car crash that occurred over the Labor Day weekend.

James Barnes, 26, of London, has been charged with one count of Vehicular Homicide for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and causing a crash on September 3 that ultimately resulted in the death of his passenger.

Zachary Mathis, 21, of London was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley.

Barnes himself was injured, transported first to Baptist Health Corbin before being treated at the University of Kentucky Hospital.

Assisting with the investigation were a host of Corbin Police Officers, Corbin Fire Department, Whitley EMS, and Coroner Croley.

Barnes remains lodged at Whitley County Detention Center at press time with a cash bond of $250,000.

Readers are reminded that an indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not a conviction or admission of guilt.