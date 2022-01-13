Laurel County man shot by police after pursuit, sent to hospital

A Laurel County man was sent to the hospital after he was shot by police following a pursuit Tuesday evening, according to Kentucky State Police.

The pursuit began on the Cumberland Gap Parkway after a trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect failed to yield, KSP said.

During the chase, the suspect drove to the Cumberland Gap Apartment complex and got out of his vehicle in the parking lot. State police said the vehicle continued to move forward after the suspect got out, colliding with another parked car.

The suspect ran around the back of the apartment building attempting to hide, but he was found armed by the trooper, KSP said. The officers gave loud, verbal commands to the suspect, but he was non-compliant and fired shots at the trooper.

The officer responded by shooting back at the suspect. According to KSP, the man was shot and sent to Saint Joseph Health in London. He was later flown to UK Chandler Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The trooper was placed on administrative leave while the KSP Critical Incident Response Team investigated.