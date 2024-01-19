Laurel County Republican Women donate to Backpack Club

Jan. 19—The Laurel County Republican Women's Club held their annual Christmas Luncheon on December 20, 2023, at the Hampton Inn. In the spirit of giving, half of the proceeds from the silent auction are being shared with The Backpack Program of Laurel County.

Melody Liperote, BPOLC Board Member was the guest speaker. Liperote gave an overview of the good works of their program and how they serve the youth of our community by providing food for those in need. The program is volunteer based with no paid staff, so all proceeds go directly to helping the youth.

The LCRWC recognized the elected officials who attended the luncheon: State Supreme Court Justice Debra H. Lambert, Family Court Judge Lucas Joiner, State Senator Brandon Storm, State Representative Tim Truett, London City Council Member Stacy Benge, London City Council Member Justin Young, and Whitley County Sheriff Bill Elliotte.

The Laurel County Republican Women's Club would like to thank everyone who was able to attend the luncheon. They would also like to recognize and offer their gratitude to the individuals and businesses who donated auction items, their time, and resources to make this luncheon a success. A special thank you to Jason Handy, who donated the location space.

The LCRWC are affiliates of the Kentucky Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women. They serve locally and regionally as grassroots volunteers for conservative causes and candidates. Meetings are held monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall. All are welcome to attend and join.

Additional information is available on their website, www.lcrwc.com, Facebook page Laurel County Republican Women's Club, or by email at lcrwc.ky@gmail.com.