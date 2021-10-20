Laurel grand jury indict 39 on drug charges

Oct. 20—Illicit drugs, primarily methamphetamine, continue to plague the Laurel community, although a Laurel grand jury did return indictments against 39 people this month on drug-related offenses. Some indictments named multiple persons involved in either possessing or trafficking drugs, while three of those were also indicted on other charges.

—A five count indictment was returned against four people charged with conspiracy to traffic and trafficking in methamphetamine in November. Those were Nathan Ray Tucker, 29, and Brittany Marie Caldwell, 29, both of Red Tail Road in Jefferson, Ga.; Tyler Lee Bright, 25, of Mary Payne Lane in Barbourville and John Christopher Mills, 51, of Morris Lane in Heidrick, Ky. All were charged with conspiracy to first-degree traffic methamphetamine, and first-degree trafficking meth on Nov. 18, 2020. Caldwell was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia for having pipes ad syringes. Bright is additionally charged with second-degree persistent felony offender, while Mills faces a charge of first-degree persistent felony offender.

—Shawn C. Baker, 43, of Browns Creek Road in London — first-degree trafficking controlled substance — methamphetamine — on Oct. 27, 2020.

—Rick Rice, also known as Richard Jeffrey Rice, 64, of Dollie Miller Road in East Bernstadt — first-degree trafficking controlled substance — meth — and first-degree persistent felony offender on July 23.

—Kimbra Lee Grillet, 41, of Herrin Street in Redondo Beach, Calif. — first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of defaced firearm.

—Ryan Gary Wyatt, 35, of Bert Allen Road in London — two counts of first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine, Fentanyl and cocaine); tampering with physical evidence, fourth-degree assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and second-degree persistent felony offender on April 8.

—Megan Lenae Rethmeyer, 29, of Curry Branch Road in Manchester, and 25-year-old Austin Blake Wagoner of Curry Road in London — charged with first-degree trafficking controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of controlled substance (Suboxone), possession of drug paraphernalia ( glass pipe, scale and syringes) on April 16. Wagoner is also charged with driving on revoked or suspended license and disregarding a traffic control device.

—Steven Wayne Shelton, 40, of West Market Street in Louisville — first-degree trafficking controlled substance — heroin; driving under the influence of intoxicants, trafficking in marijuana less than 8 ounces, failure to signal and second-degree persistent felony offender on Nov. 10.

—Richard Kilgore, 46, of John R. Jones Road in London — first-degree trafficking controlled substance (meth); trafficking in marijuana less than 8 ounces; possession of drug paraphernalia (needles, spoon, tourniquet and scales); public intoxication and first-degree persistent felony offender on June 22.

—Jamie Lee Malicoat, 42, Hwy. 490 in East Bernstadt, and 51-year-old Tony Eugene Harrison of Elkhorn Creek in Ashcamp, Ky. — first-degree trafficking controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia (scales, pipes and needles) on July 13, and both are charged with first-degree persistent felony offender.

—John Wesley Karr, 52, of Richland Drive in Lily — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth) on May 13.

—David Wayne Smith, 44, North Main Street in London — first-degree trafficking controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia (digital scales); fourth-degree assault, and second-degree persistent felony offender on May 24.

—Jamie Lee Howard, 40, of Ravenwood Circle in London — first-degree possession controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia (needle and pipe) on Feb. 7.

—Rachel N. Rudder, 29 Sepulvada Boulevard in London — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth) on July 29.

—Dexter Trae Hinkle, 28, of Hatcher Road in London — first-degree possession controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Aug. 3.

—Constance V. Banet, 54, of Crawfish Road in Manchester — first-degree possession controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia (glass pipe) on June 24.

—Dillon Asher, 41, and John James Asher, 69, both of South U.S. 25 in Corbin — first-degree trafficking controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia on June 15. Dillon Asher is additionally charged with tampering with physical evidence, public intoxication and second-degree fleeing or evading police.

—Amy Nicole Fultz, 33, Southwind Street in London — first-degree trafficking controlled substance (methamphetamine) and second-degree persistent felony offender on June 13.

—Brandy Tequila Gilbert, 36, of David Hibbitts Lane in London — first-degree trafficking controlled substance (meth), third-degree trafficking controlled substance (Xanax), possession of drug paraphernalia (pipe and scales) and possession of controlled substance (Xanax) in improper container on June 11.

—Casey Scott Crank, also known as Cassey Crank, 29, of Forest Avenue in Hamilton, Ohio — first-degree trafficking controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia (pipe and syringe) and second-degree persistent felony offender on July 15.

—Benjamin Carson Lifford, 36, of South Main Street in Corbin — first-degree trafficking controlled substance (meth), third-degree trafficking controlled substance (Xanax), possession of drug paraphernalia (needle) and first-degree persistent felony offender on May 21.

—Clay Mosley Jr., 48, of West Laurel Road in London; Robert Scott Herren 41, of Forest Circle Drive in Corbin, and 52-year-old Jeffery Lynn Elliott of Dow Adkins Road in Corbin — first-degree trafficking controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia (scales and pipe) on April 2. Elliott is also charged with possession of controlled substance (Xanax) in improper container and first-degree persistent felony offender. Mosley is charged with first-degree persistent felony offender.

—James Kevin Kyser, 60, of Medwyn Court in Brighton, Mich., and another address of Kingston Drive in Pinckney, Mich. — first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia (scales) on April 7.

—Thurman Eaton, 49, of Maule Drive in Corbin; Emily Candace Helton, 28, of South KY 233 in Gray; and Stephanie Lynn Brock, 36, of Mosley Branch Road in Rockhold, Ky. — first-degree trafficking controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth) on Oct. 26, 2020. Eaton also faces first-degree persistent felony offender. '

—Bobbie Danielle Sizemore, 32, of Pleasant Grove Road in Manchester — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth) and second-degree persistent felony offender on June 1, 2020.

—Mark Anthony Gavin, 30, of Chapel Road in East Bernstadt — first-degree trafficking controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia (scales), and second-degree persistent felony offender on April 28, 2020.

—Robyn L. Miracle, 44, of Cassidy Road in London — first-degree possession controlled substance (meth) on March 4.

—Darren Dwayne Gibson, 38, of Wyatt Road in London — first-degree possession controlled substance (meth) on May 7, 2020.

—Johnathan W. Petree, 29, of White Oak Road in London — first-degree trafficking controlled substance (meth) on May 26.

—Cody R. Pruitt, 23, of Locust Grove Road in London — first-degree possession controlled substance (meth) on Nov. 25.