Laurel grand jury indicts 24 persons during June session

Jun. 21—Twenty-four people were named in 26 separate indictments returned by a Laurel grand jury on Friday — three of which were named in multiple cases.

Joseph Alan Baker, 31, of Maple Grove School Road in London, had four separate indictments for incidents occurring in 2022 and 2023.

Baker is charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking marijuana more than 8 ounces, second-degree trafficking in controlled substance (20 or more dosage units of Buprenorphine), third-degree trafficking in controlled substance (20 or more dosage units of Alprazolam while in possession of a firearm), third-degree trafficking in controlled substance (less than 29 dosage units of Gabapentin), and possession of drug paraphernalia on May 25, 2022. He is additionally charged with possession of handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on May 25.

The third indictment charges Baker with trafficking in marijuana more than 8 ounces, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (less than 4 grams of cocaine), second-degree trafficking in controlled substance (less than 20 doses of Buprenorphine) and third-degree trafficking in controlled substance (less than 20 doses of Alprazolam) on Mar. 13, 2023. In a fourth indictment, he was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon on Mar. 13, 2023.

—Marty Dewayne Grey, 46, of Old Whitley Road in London, was named in two indictments. The first charges him with first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, second-degree possession of controlled substance (Suboxone), possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding, on Feb. 15, 2023. The second indictment names Grey for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and second-degree persistent felony offender, on Feb. 15.

—Shawn Michael Abner, 31, of Walter Eversole Road in East Bernstadt, was named in two separate indictments from the June grand jury session. Abner and Chad Alan Witt, 38, of Phillips Drive in Manchester, are charged with two counts of theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 on May 21 — with two different victims for catalytic converters; first-degree criminal mischief for damages to property of one of the victims, theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 for taking a Macbook, Apple air pods, debit/credit cards, mouse, keyboard, car battery and other items from a victim from which they had stolen a catalytic converter and damaged the car battery and gas tank; and possession of burglary tools, on May 21. Witt is also charged with first-degree persistent felony offender.

In the second indictment, Abner is charged with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 for taking six catalytic converters, Stihl pole saw, Stihl chainsaw and four Dewalt power tools from the state highway department. He is also charged with second-degree criminal trespass for entering a fenced and enclosed area owned by the state highway department. These offenses took place on or around July 26, 2022.

Other indictments returned were:

—Joseph Scott Smith, 40, of Curry Road in London — second-degree assault for shooting a man in the stomach on May 7.

—Clyde Branson Tigue, 24, of Cameron Drive in Gray, KY — second-degree robbery of Spur Oil #4 on May 19.

—Tristen Curtis Lee Moore, 24, of Old Highway 25 in Corbin — first-degree sexual abuse of a 5-year-old child on Dec. 12 and Dec. 13, 2022.

—Jonathan D. Rice, 36, of Vaughn Cemetery Road in Annville — two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for pointing a loaded gun at two different people, resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct, on April 17.

—Austin Tyler Hawk, 23, of Slate Lick Road in London — custodial interference for taking a 15-year-old from the child's custodial person, on Oct. 25, 2022.

—James Glenn Gregory, 40, of Cherokee Lane in London — receiving stolen property over $1,000 for possessing a stolen 2006 Jeep Commander, first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine and Fentanyl), second-degree possession of controlled substance (Buprenorphine) and possession of drug paraphernalia, on Sept. 5, 2022.

—Timothy Roger Roberts, 51, and Stephanie Lynn Roberts, 41, both of South U.S. 25 in Corbin — two counts of theft by failure to make required disposition over $1,000 for converting building materials belonging to two people, and using those for their own benefit.

—Wesley Burt Varga, 44, of Bonanza Trail in Corbin — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of controlled substance (Gabapentin), improper passing, failure to wear a seat belt and first-degree persistent felony offender, on Feb. 26.

—Grant Hatfield Jr., 47, of Tim Bowman Drive in London — first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Jan. 24.

—Robert Esley Chadwell, 49, of Ray Overbey Road in London — theft by failure to make required disposition over $1,000 for taking plumbing and electrical supplies belonging to a London hotel, on April 19. He is additionally charged with second-degree persistent felony offender.

—Kareem Shahir Hamdiyah, 44, of Collett Lane in London — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (Oxycodone), first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence for throwing contraband into a garbage can, resisting arrest, and second-degree fleeing or evading police on May 2.

—Anthony Alan Tanner, 37, of London Dock Road in London — theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 for taking $1,100 cash and first-degree criminal mischief for damages to a change machine and vacuum cleaner owned by another person, on April 8.

—Kenneth Charles Priddy, 57, of Shadow Fern Drive in Louisville — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoke, and disregarding a traffic control device, on Feb. 11.

—Rebecca Anne Murphy, also known as Rebecca Ann Gibson and Rebecca Anne Hounchell, 43, of Ham Hollow Road in Manchester — first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of controlled substance (Xanax), possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, and disregarding a stop sign, on Feb. 14.

—Ashley Nichole Crawford, 30, of Sale Avenue in Louisville — first-degree possession of controlled substance (Fentanyl) on Mar. 24.

—Major John Marcum, 35, of Old State Road in Lily — flagrant non-support of his child, from July 19, 2012 through June 2023.

—Larry Critt Couch, 38, of Morentown Road in London — theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 for taking a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck and tools belonging to a London business, receiving stolen property over $1,000 for possessing a stolen Dodge Nitro belonging to a Laurel man, and first-degree persistent felony offender, on April 14.

—Brittany D. Saylor, 32, of Old House Branch in Bledsoe, KY — first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), giving a police officer false identifying information, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Dec. 13, 2022.

An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence. A person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.