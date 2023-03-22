Laurel grand jury indicts 8 on various charges

Mar. 22—Eight people were named in the indictments returned by a Laurel grand jury on Friday — including one who engaged in a pursuit with police.

Christopher Lynn Gaines, 36, of Slate Lick Street in London, faces nine charges stemming from a Nov. 5 incident in which he failed to stop for police, initiating a pursuit that also endangered a Kentucky State Police trooper.

The indictment charges Gaines with one count of first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants — second offense, first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia (pipes and scales), second-degree wanton endangerment, speeding, reckless driving and first-degree persistent felony offender.

The indictment states that Gaines failed to stop for a KSP trooper, then when he did stop, ran from police. He was believed to be driving under the influence, reaching 92 mph in a 55 mph zone, and had illicit drugs and paraphernalia with him.

Gaines has three prior felony convictions, all in Laurel County, for possession of controlled substance in 2020 and 2021 and fleeing and evading police in 2016.

Other indictments were:

—Christopher Adam Hughes, 49, of DAV Lane in London — failure to comply with sex offender registration on Feb. 20 for failing to report a change of address to the Kentucky State Police.

—Jonathon Ryan Matthews, 34, of Redbird Lane in London — first-degree bail jumping for failure to appear in court on Jan. 17 as a condition of a bail bond.

—Edward Hicks, 49, of Chesnut Street in Campbellsville, KY — first-degree possession of controlled substance — methamphetamine — on Nov. 22.

—Joshua Clayton Emerson, 41, of Mutual Avenue in Winchester — first-degree possession of controlled substance for having methamphetamine in his possession on July 30.

—Bradley Shane Rogers, 32, of South Collins Street in Richmond, KY — theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 but under $10,000 for taking 20 boxes of oak vinyl flooring from a business, first-degree fleeing or evading police for failing to stop for a Kentucky State Police trooper, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, on Jan. 9, 2022.

—Marshall Bowling, 45, of Crane Branch Road in Manchester — possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, on Jan. 6. He has a prior felony conviction for receiving stolen property over $500 in Clay County in 2022.

—Nathan James Campbell, 34, of Hwy. 1087 in Mousie, KY — operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, fourth offense, on Oct. 23. Prior DUI convictions were in Knott County in 2015 and 2019 and Floyd County in 2022.

Some of the cases continued by the Laurel grand jury until the April session were: Glenna Mills, 7th; James William Edwards, 6th continuance; David Osborne Jr., 6th; and Michelle R. Lockaby, 5th; and James Gregory, 5th. Individuals whose cases have been continued for the 4th time were: James William Moore, Miranda Baker, Michael E. Toothman, Tommy Smith, Coby Shane Scalf, Troy Shane Hughett, Jonathan Garrison, William Pendrey, Daniel L. Hatfield, Jonathan Taylor, Melissa Mae Toothman, Beatrice H. Eversole and Lowell D. Scott.

There were 42 other cases that were continued, 17 of which were the first continuance. The remaining cases have been postponed for the 2nd and 3rd time. Thirteen cases were dismissed by the grand jury.

An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence. A person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.