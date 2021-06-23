Laurel grand jury indicts Corbin man for strangulation, other charges; Several others indicted

Jun. 23—Violent and theft crimes were some of the offenses that comprised the indictments returned by a Laurel grand jury on Friday.

Myron Hiller Flanagan, 39, of Engineer Street in Corbin, was indicted on charges of first-degree strangulation, theft by unlawful taking, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree assault, stemming from a May 6 incident. The indictment claims that Flanagan kicked and strangled a female on that date, and held her against her will. It also charges him with taking the female's vehicle — a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox — without her permission.

John Douglas Clark, 54, of Anchorage Road in Cincinnati, was charged with kidnapping an adult and attempted rape during that incident on May 30.

Another man, Edgar W. Sizemore, 22, of Fariston Road in London, was named in three separate indictments. The first charges Sizemore with theft by unlawful taking over $500, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree fleeing and evading police on Feb. 22, while driving a 2006 Ford Expedition that belonged to another person. Sizemore was also charged with theft by unlawful taking for reportedly taking a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado on Dec. 3 that belonged to another person. The third indictment charges Sizemore with another theft — this one occurring on Feb. 3 and involving a stolen 2018 Chevrolet Spark.

Other indictments included:

—Andy J. Ridener, 28, and Jody Lynne Rogers, 38, both of Black Diamond Road in Corbin, with the theft of an iPhone 12 Pro Max on Mar. 2. Ridener is charged with receiving stolen property over $500 and first-degree persistent felony offender, while Rogers is charged with theft by unlawful taking of the iPhone. She is additionally charged with second-degree persistent felony offender.

—Ricky Wayne Gilbert, 26, of Laurel Lake Road North in London, is charged with second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 and second-degree persistent felony offender. The indictment states that Gilbert broke into a garage with the "intent to commit a crime" and took the homeowner's 2012 Land Rover.

—Christopher Brian Mills, 39, and Amanda Nicole Frye (also known as Amanda Nicole Peters), both of Catron Square in Barbourville, are charged with theft by unlawful taking of $1,400 cash and a prepaid credit card on April 10. Mills is additionally charged with first-degree persistent felony offender.

—Lenzo Mills, 41, of East KY 552 in Lily is charged with possession of a handgun by convicted felon, on Mar. 22.

—Misty Gail Hensley, 36, also known as Misty Gail Collins, of Tom Cat Trail in London, is charged with possession of a handgun by convicted felon and second-degree persistent felony offender, on Oct. 14

—Jonathan Roy Hoskins, 34, no address listed, is charged with two counts of theft by unlawful taking over $500 and first-degree persistent felony offender. According to the indictment, Hoskins took $800 from another man on March 15, then took $500 from another person the following day.

—Roger Dale Estep, 46, of Roy Black Road in London, is charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration on Feb. 4 by failing to report a change of address to the Kentucky State Police.

—Zakery Roger Burritt, 27, of Patton Road in East Bernstadt, is charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration and first-degree persistent felony offender on Mar. 28. This is Burritt's second charge of failing to register as a sex offender with police, his first being in 2012 and 2015 for which he was sentenced to 5 years in prison. Burritt also has a prior felony in Clay County for second-degree burglary and complicity to theft in 2015.

—Jonathon Wendell Bowling, 31, of East KY 1376 in East Bernstadt, is charged with possession of handgun by convicted felon and first-degree persistent felony offender. His prior felony convictions derive from possession of controlled substances in Clay and Kenton counties in 2015 and 2014, respectively.

—Ashley Brooke Lewis, 30, of Four Oaks Road in London, is charged with possession of handgun by convicted felon on Oct. 21.

—William Hargis Neace, 47, of Runaway Avenue in Hazard, Ky., is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, fourth offense, on Mar. 26. His prior convictions for DUI include offenses in Perry County in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

—Victor Sean Vulgamore, 48, of Mill Creek Road in Corbin, is charged with flagrant non-support and second-degree persistent felony offender. The indictment states that Vulgamore has been lax in child support payments from Jan. 24, 2013 through the present time.

An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not an admission of guilt or a conviction.