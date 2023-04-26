Laurel grand jury returns indictments against 28 individuals

Apr. 26—Although drug-related charges comprised the majority of indictments returned by a Laurel grand jury on Friday, two persons were charged with sexual crimes involving minors.

A 76-year-old Williamsburg man is facing first-degree sexual abuse charges involving a 6-year-old child. Donnie Ray Petrey of Tackett Creek Drive is accused of subjecting the child to sexual contact, through the use of forcible compulsion on two or more occasions between Dec. 1, 2022 and Feb. 23, 2023. The indictment states the offenses were a "continuing course of conduct." His bond was set at $50,000 cash and he is to have no contact with the victim, no firearms, no drug or alcohol usage and remain on home incarceration.

A London man was indicted for sexual offenses involving a 17-year-old. Terry Leon Napier, 45, of Middleground Way, is charged with the Oct. 8 first-degree rape of a person just three weeks from their 17th birthday, and first-degree sexual abuse of the same person on Feb. 15, 2023, after the individual was 17. His bond was set at $50,000 cash.

Other indictments returned include:

—Michael Wayne Sturgill, 52, of Taylor Bridge Road in London, is named in three separate indictments for flagrant non-support of four children. The first claims Sturgill has failed to make regular child support payments on a child from Sept. 16, 2005 until the present time. The second indictment charges him with failure to make regular child support payments on another child from June 15, 2011 until now. The third indictment charges him with failing to make regular payments on two children from April 12, 2018 through April 2023.

—Five people involved in a theft of a vehicle are now facing charges for their acts.

Michael Erin Toothman, 49, and Melissa Mae Toothman, 43, both of Hopkins Cemetery Road in London; Coby Shane Scalf, 46, of Walnut Road in Lily; Tommy Smith, 55, of Barbourville Road in London; and Jonathan Wayne Taylor, 42, of East Hwy. 55 in Keavy are all charged with receiving stolen property over $1,000 on Oct. 11, and obscuring the identity of the vehicle. The vehicle was a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze that did not belong to any of the parties.

Taylor is additionally charged with first-degree persistent felony offender and has five prior felony convictions in Laurel County dating back to 2014.

—William Ray Harrison, 24, of Riviera Lane, London — third-degree burglary, first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication, on Jan. 12.

—Tyson Leo Mitchell, 50, of Long Lake Drive in Louisville — receiving stolen property over $10,000 for possessing $90,480 that belonged to another person, on Feb. 7.

—Sandra Kimberly Lovins, 38, West City Dam Road in Corbin — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth); driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to signal and rear license plate not illuminated, on Mar. 19.

—Justin R. Hunter, 34, NW Twiggs CV of Kennesaw, GA — first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (cocaine), two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officers) and second-degree criminal mischief, from a Mar. 17 chase in which he damaged a police cruiser.

—Miranda Leeann Baker, 35, also known as Miranda Frederick, and James William Moore, 40, both of Lily Road in London — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), second-degree possession of controlled substance (Buprenorphine), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, on Feb. 20, 2021.

—Bruce Lee Woods, 46, of Taylor Bridge Road in London — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, meth; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, over $500 but under $1,000. He was arrested on March 27.

—Scott Bradley Wombles, 52, of West Laurel Road in London — fourth offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended, and failure to signal, on Nov. 14.

—Bryan Delane Winberry, 37, aka Bryan Berry, of Sinking Creek Road in London — fourth offense of driving motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, driving a motor vehicle while license are revoked or suspended, second offense, on Mar. 12; and first-degree persistent felony offender, with two prior felony convictions in Laurel County.

—Glenna Sue Mills, 57, of Hubbard's Branch Road in Scalf, KY — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to wear seat belt, on June 24.

—Jonathan Michael Garrison, 38, of South Kentucky Avenue in Corbin — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia, on Sept. 15.

—Billy Michael Jones, 34, of Park Subdivision in London — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), failure to maintain required automobile insurance, driving motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked, and operating a vehicle with no registration plate, on Jan. 21.

—Ernie Lee Hobbs II, 43, of Mildred Road in McKee, KY — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, operating a vehicle with no registration plate, reckless driving, failure to signal and first-degree persistent felony offender, on Feb. 15.

—Beatrice M. Eversole, 50, aka Beatrice Henson Eversole, of Hwy. 1376 East, East Bernstadt — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth) and first-degree persistent felony offender, on April 22, 2022.

—Jennifer Lynn Colwell, 42, aka Jennifer Lynn Gross, of Jervis Road of London — program assistance fraud from June 1, 2017 through Sept. 30, 2022.

—Timothy W. Buster, 36, of Hanover Drive, London — fourth offense operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, speeding and reckless driving, on Nov. 23.

—Roy Darrell Burns, 61, of Salem View Road in London — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth — 107.9 grams), third-degree possession of controlled substance (Xanax, Clonazepam and Viagra), possession of drug paraphernalia, improper registration plate, failure to signal and first-degree persistent felony offender, on Nov. 10.

—Richard Allen Moore, 34, of Calebs Creek Road in Hinkle, KY — flagrant non-support of a child from Oct. 1, 2008 through April 2023.

—Jason Adam Wells, 44, of Old State Road in London, and Richard Marquez, 69, of Broad Street in London — two counts of conspiracy to first-degree traffic in controlled substance, on Oct. 22, 2021.

—Daniel Lee Hatfield, 44, of Sandy Hill Road in Barbourville, KY — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of controlled substance (Hydrocodone) and second-degree possession of controlled substance (Buprenorphine), on Mar. 16, 2022.

An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence. A person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.