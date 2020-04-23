Laurel Hill Canada introduces Virtual Meeting Advisory Service to assist public companies to navigate virtual shareholder meetings

TORONTO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Laurel Hill Advisory Group, Canada's leading shareholder communications and advisory firm, is pleased to introduce Virtual Meeting Advisory Service, an industry-first solution designed to help Canadian public issuers navigate the many considerations, challenges and concerns associated with holding a virtual-only or hybrid meeting of shareholders.

"As a result of COVID-19, many issuers are experiencing virtual meeting technologies this proxy season for the first time, and they are understandably concerned that their meetings run smoothly and effectively," said David Salmon, President of Laurel Hill Canada. "In our role as a proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor, our team of professionals has a unique perspective on the entire meeting life cycle and a wealth of expertise and insights into virtual meetings."

Laurel Hill's Virtual Meeting Advisory Service will help clients:

Assess the available virtual platforms options to help them make the most informed platform choice;

Identify unique ways to reinforce the necessary steps to ensure that all participants are able to access the virtual platform and cast their votes;

Consider their options in regard to the virtual meeting format in order to maximize shareholder impact and engagement;

Consider their options in regard to the rules of order for the handling of participant questions and shareholder proposals; and

Tailor the scripting of the formal business for the virtual meeting format.





The team at Laurel Hill is available to discuss your specific needs and to provide a customized proposal. You can reach us at assistance@laurelhill.com.

About Laurel Hill Advisory Group

Laurel Hill Advisory Group is North America's leading independent, cross-border shareholder communications and advisory firm. In addition to our industry-leading proxy solicitation, information agent, depositary, escrow and escheatment services, we provide year-round governance, compensation, and strategic advisory services. Our customized solutions, delivered by the industry's most experienced, multi-disciplinary and collaborative team, help our clients develop and maintain market-leading governance, shareholder engagement, and activism preparedness. We are regularly engaged on the most high profile, complex and contentious governance, M&A and activism situations. Our cross-border operations allow us to effectively reach shareholders regardless of their location – Canada, US and globally. We deliver results. For more information, please visit us at www.laurelhill.com.

