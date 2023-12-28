Laurel Hill State Park Complex is celebrating with First Day Hikes

SOMERSET ― Laurel Hill State Park Complex is celebrating the first day of the new year with First Day Hikes.Choose a hike to take.

Start your first day with a hike to a unique winter vista along the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail on Jan. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Laurel Ridge State Park.

This hike will be approximately 4 miles in length on moderate terrain. Be sure to dress for the weather, wear appropriate footwear and bring water. Participants will meet at the Route 31 Trailhead and Parking Area for the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail.

Also from 4-5 p.m. Jan. 1, at Laurel Hill State Park, they’ll observe a first day reflective sunset while connecting park trails to make a loop. This hike will be 2 miles in length on easy to moderate terrain. Be sure to dress for theweather. Meet at the Laurel Hill Visitor Center.

For more information, call the Laurel Hill Visitor Center at 814-352-8649. For those who need an accommodation to participate in park activities because of a disability, contact the Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks: at 888-PA-PARKS (voice), (717) 558-2710 (local or international voice), 711 (AT &T Relay Services). With at least three days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.

